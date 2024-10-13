Voter Guide: Cumberland school board District 3 candidates on vouchers, SROs and more

Delores T. Bell, Tom Hatch and Bryan Moore will compete in the November election for the open District 3 seat on the Cumberland County Board of Education.

The incumbent, Carrie Sutton , decided not to seek reelection

District 3 encompasses parts of the Douglas Byrd, E.E. Smith, Seventy-First, Terry Sanford and Westover high school districts.

Here are Bell's, Hatch's and Moore's answers to a candidate questionnaire from The Fayetteville Observer. Some responses may have been edited for style and grammar.

Delores T. Bell

Immediate family: Terence V. Bell, married for 47 years. Children: Jovonia T. Lewis, Terence V. Bell and Kendra B. Gallego. I also have nine grandchildren ranging from ages 3 to 23.

Occupation: Retired in 2022 from Cumberland County Schools after 22 years. I worked as a media clerk; instructional assistant for Exceptional Children; secretary for four assistant principals; and business clerk at Terry Sanford High School. At Southview Middle School, I was an instructional assistant for Exceptional Children, medication clerk and discipline clerk.

Elected office held: None

Contact: Belldelores@myyahoo.com; 910-308-0746; and Facebook

What are your thoughts on where a new E.E. Smith High School should be located? Should it remain where it is, move out to Fort Liberty or move somewhere else? ( Editor's note: The Cumberland Board of Commissioners voted not to move E.E. Smith to Fort Liberty after this questionnaire was sent and some candidates had already responded. )

I believe we should try to build up. Buy a block of houses to have football field, soccer field, baseball field, tennis court and softball field.

The N.C. Opportunity Scholarships, also known as school vouchers for private schools, have blown an estimated $17 million hole in the Cumberland County Schools budget, according to school officials. What is your plan to address that funding shortfall?

We would have to ask the County Commissioners for more money.

School resource officers at many schools and metal detectors are two initiatives designed to protect our students, teachers and staff. What ideas do you have for enhancing school security?

Something I learned in the classroom. If a student knows you care about them. They would do everything to not only keep themselves safe, but you too. Earn their trust, they will keep you informed. Let the students inform you without them letting you know how they know.

Not long ago, Cumberland County Schools put more than 90 books in school libraries under review after two complaints were filed about content. Was this the proper response? What is your position on so-called “book bans” or other measures to regulate content on school library shelves?

No it wasn’t. Why make a change like that with only two complaints? What is the subject? Was it age-appropriate? If that parent thinks that book is not a book they want their child to read, let the teacher know so their child wouldn’t get a chance to read it.

What can we do about the teacher shortage in Cumberland County Schools? Many talented international teachers in our schools leave after a few years because of the kind of work permit they use to teach here. Do you see any value in changing to more traditional work visas to retain some of those teachers?

Yes there is value. These teachers not only teach them the curriculum, they also teach them about their native country.

Tom Hatch

Immediate family: Wife, Eileen Hatch; and sons, Leighton and Sam Hatch

Occupation: Retired educator

Elected office held: None

Contact: Cell: 910-849-1263; email: hatch4boed3@gmail.com; facebook.com/tom.hatch.988 , x.com/tomhatch4unc and instagram.com/tom.hatch.32 ; and votetomhatch.com

What are your thoughts on where a new E.E. Smith High School should be located? Should it remain where it is, move out to Fort Liberty or move somewhere else? ( Editor's note: The Cumberland Board of Commissioners voted not to move E.E. Smith to Fort Liberty after this questionnaire was sent and some candidates had already responded. )

While it is undeniably important for a school to be outfitted with the most up-to-date resources and facilities, I also recognize the profound significance of maintaining the integrity of a neighborhood school. E.E. Smith High School holds deep historical and cultural value for its community, and any decisions regarding its future must honor that legacy.

Our school district must actively engage in transparent and inclusive dialogue with all stakeholders — students, parents, educators, alumni and community members alike — to thoughtfully consider the best path forward. Through open communication and collaboration, we can arrive at a solution that not only meets the needs of the current student body but also ensures that future generations of students will benefit from a school environment that is both modern and rooted in community tradition. Together, we can balance progress with preservation to secure the future of E.E. Smith High School.

The N.C. Opportunity Scholarships, also known as school vouchers for private schools, have blown an estimated $17 million hole in the Cumberland County Schools budget, according to school officials. What is your plan to address that funding shortfall?

Cumberland County Schools’ Average Daily Membership (ADM) has declined as more students transfer to private or charter schools. With fewer students, our per-pupil funding also drops, creating financial challenges for the district.

For over 20 years, Cumberland County Schools has offered a successful School of Choice program. However, recent policy and funding changes have caused a decline in these programs. As a former principal of Reid Ross Classical Year-Round School, once the largest School of Choice in the county, I understand the importance of maintaining high-quality public school choice options. We must revise board policies, aligning them with the Student Code of Conduct and previous program agreements, to retain students and strengthen these programs.

To offset current funding shortfalls, the district will temporarily use its savings, but long-term solutions are needed. State leaders must prioritize what’s best for all students by implementing a moratorium on school vouchers and reinstating the cap on charter schools. It is essential to fully fund teacher recruitment and retention, raise salaries above the national average, restore Master’s pay, and increase principal salaries based on experience. Additionally, a statewide construction bond is necessary to address the backlog of school construction and repairs.

Our state has a constitutional duty to serve the children of North Carolina, as affirmed by research and court rulings in the Leandro Case, and we must not allow politics to stand in the way of fulfilling this obligation.

School resource officers at many schools and metal detectors are two initiatives designed to protect our students, teachers and staff. What ideas do you have for enhancing school security?

One of the most significant distractions plaguing our schools today, which often leads to disruptions and can even compromise the safety of our learning environments, is the widespread use of cellphones by students. Across the nation, school districts are discovering creative and effective methods to minimize student access to phones during the school day, understanding the potential for distraction they present. At present, cellphone policies within our district vary considerably from school to school, with enforcement frequently lacking consistency. In light of this, I propose the formation of a dedicated task force, composed of students, teachers, parents, and administrators from all grade levels, to work in partnership with board members. The objective would be to develop a comprehensive, standardized policy that limits access to cellphones during school hours, ensuring a more focused and secure educational environment for all.

In addition to addressing cellphone use, I strongly advocate for the continued efforts of the Cumberland County Safety and Security office in identifying "blind spots" across our campuses. These are areas that are not adequately monitored and could pose security risks. To bolster campus safety, I support the installation of new security cameras in these vulnerable zones. Furthermore, as new cameras are installed, I recommend that the older models being replaced should be repurposed to cover any remaining blind spots, ensuring that every corner of our campuses is adequately protected.

Not long ago, Cumberland County Schools put more than 90 books in school libraries under review after two complaints were filed about content. Was this the proper response? What is your position on so-called “book bans” or other measures to regulate content on school library shelves?

I support a parent's right to decide what books their child can access in our schools. While some parents are comfortable with the materials available in our media centers and classrooms, others may have concerns. However, I do not advocate for removing any book unless the proper procedure, as outlined in Board Policy, is followed. According to Board Policy Code “3210: Parental Inspection of and Objection to Instructional Materials,” parents and guardians have the right to challenge any instructional material used within the school system. Regarding the "more than 90 books" in question, Cumberland County Schools is following this process diligently. The procedure is extensive, as each book must be reviewed by a committee that reads the material, examines professional reviews, considers the reconsideration form and other information from the parent, and evaluates the book in its entirety, not just specific passages. Additionally, the committee reviews North Carolina General Statute 115C-98 before making a decision in an open meeting. If parents disagree after two formal challenges, they can appeal to the Cumberland County Schools Board of Education. A board panel would then review the appeal based on the existing record, without oral presentations from either side, and make a final decision in an open meeting. Written notice of the decision would be provided to the parent or guardian. The board's ruling may be binding for up to two years and could apply district-wide, affecting specific grade levels.

What can we do about the teacher shortage in Cumberland County Schools? Many talented international teachers in our schools leave after a few years because of the kind of work permit they use to teach here. Do you see any value in changing to more traditional work visas to retain some of those teachers?

If we truly value our teachers and students, our financial priorities must reflect that commitment. It is essential that we back up our words with tangible investments. I am dedicated to championing a thorough revision of teacher supplements, staff bonuses, and compensation for coaching roles, with the goal of positioning Cumberland County not only ahead of neighboring districts but also on par with the top five school systems in the state. Moreover, we must persist in our advocacy to preserve the Troops to Teachers program, which is slated to expire in 2025. This program is a critical pipeline for bringing experienced military personnel into the classroom, and its preservation is crucial for maintaining a diverse and skilled teaching workforce. Furthermore, there should be a more concerted effort to encourage our senior students to explore and participate in the North Carolina Teaching Fellows Program, which offers exceptional opportunities for aspiring educators. Regarding the J1 visa program, it serves as an international exchange where countries allow their citizens to enhance their skills in the U.S. with the understanding they will return home afterward. The J1 visa typically lasts three years, with an option for a two-year extension. Transitioning to an H1B work visa program could hinder international teachers' visa eligibility and reduce the number of candidates, ultimately weakening our partnerships with other countries. It is crucial to maintain the J1 program as it currently exists to support these relationships and ensure a continued flow of skilled international teachers.

Bryan Moore

Immediate family: Jacob and Jaxon Moore

Occupation: Real estate broker

Elected office held: None

Contact: MakeSchoolsGreatAgain@gmail.com

What are your thoughts on where a new E.E. Smith High School should be located? Should it remain where it is, move out to Fort Liberty or move somewhere else? ( Editor's note: The Cumberland Board of Commissioners voted not to move E.E. Smith to Fort Liberty after this questionnaire was sent and some candidates had already responded. )

I am against moving E.E. Smith High School to Fort Liberty for several important reasons, primarily concerning the negative impact on the local community and its economic health. I am for a new school.

1. Impact on the local neighborhood and community identity

• Historical significance and community identity: E.E. Smith High School has long been a central part of the local community, especially in the neighborhood it currently resides in. Moving the school to Fort Liberty would risk disconnecting it from the historical ties and community pride that surround it. The school has served generations of families in this area, and its location is integral to maintaining the strong sense of community that has developed around it. Removing the school would undermine the neighborhood’s cultural heritage and disrupt a community that has depended on the institution for many years.

2. Economic impact on the neighborhood

• Loss of local economic benefits: Schools often act as economic hubs in neighborhoods, generating foot traffic that benefits local businesses and services. Moving E.E. Smith to Fort Liberty would significantly reduce the economic activity around the current site. Local stores, restaurants and other businesses that rely on students, staff and families for their livelihood would face severe financial losses. Keeping the school in its current location would continue to support the local economy and maintain a stable business environment.

The N.C. Opportunity Scholarships, also known as school vouchers for private schools, have blown an estimated $17 million hole in the Cumberland County Schools budget, according to school officials. What is your plan to address that funding shortfall?

I support school choice because it empowers parents to find the best educational environment for their children, but my primary focus is on improving our public schools. The goal should be to make our public schools so strong that parents don’t feel the need to look elsewhere. By fixing the issues within our public school system — whether it’s improving academic outcomes, addressing safety concerns, or providing more resources for teachers and students — school choice becomes less of a necessity and more of a preference.

If we can focus on strengthening our public schools through better funding, curriculum reform and community engagement, we can ensure that every child receives a high-quality education, regardless of where they live or their socioeconomic background. My priority is to address the root problems in our public schools so that they are competitive, innovative and responsive to the needs of all students. When public schools are functioning at their best, school choice becomes less of a debate because families will naturally gravitate toward their local public schools.

School resource officers at many schools and metal detectors are two initiatives designed to protect our students, teachers and staff. What ideas do you have for enhancing school security?

1. Establish a dedicated school police force

• Create a school district police department: Just like in Mecklenburg County, Cumberland County can establish a dedicated police force for the school board. This team would be specifically trained to handle the unique security needs of schools, ensuring that they understand the environment and can build trust with students.• Focus on mentorship and relationship building: Beyond enforcement, the police force should have a strong emphasis on mentorship, working closely with students to foster positive relationships and reduce misunderstandings or conflicts. This approach can help bridge the gap between law enforcement and youth, ensuring students feel protected rather than policed.

2. Develop a Junior BLEDT program

• Youth-police engagement: Introduce a Junior Basic Law Enforcement Development Training (BLEDT) program where students interested in law enforcement careers can engage with police officers and learn about public safety. This would provide hands-on learning, leadership development, and career pathway opportunities while also fostering mutual respect and understanding.• Mentorship opportunities: Through the Junior BLEDT program, students can have mentorship opportunities with officers, helping them build connections and gain insight into law enforcement careers, which could inspire future police officers who come from the community.

3. Recruit retired and former military personnel

• Utilize retired police officers and military personnel: I propose recruiting retired, still-certified police officers and retired military police (MPs) to serve as part-time security staff or hall monitors. These individuals bring experience, discipline, and a deep understanding of security, making them valuable assets to the school district’s safety plan.• Hall monitors as a preventative measure: Reintroducing hall monitors, particularly using retired officers and MPs, would enhance security visibility and allow for early intervention in potential incidents. Having adults who are well-trained in de-escalation and law enforcement techniques can deter misbehavior and improve the overall safety climate in schools.

4. Community and school integration

• Strengthen police-community relations: By incorporating mentorship and training programs, the proposed school police force would not only focus on safety but also on improving community relations. Building trust and breaking down stereotypes between students and law enforcement can lead to long-term improvements in community safety.

Not long ago, Cumberland County Schools put more than 90 books in school libraries under review after two complaints were filed about content. Was this the proper response? What is your position on so-called “book bans” or other measures to regulate content on school library shelves?

1. Establish a Formal Review Process

• Review committee: Set up a review committee consisting of educators, librarians, parents, and community members. This committee would meet regularly to assess new materials before they are introduced to school libraries.

• Parent involvement: Host regular meetings with parents to review and discuss potential materials. Parents will have the opportunity to voice their concerns or approval for specific books, ensuring they are active participants in the decision-making process.

2. Clear guidelines for content

• Ban on pornographic and inappropriate content: Implement strict guidelines that prohibit any materials with pornographic or explicit content from entering public school libraries. This includes creating a clear definition of what constitutes inappropriate material to avoid any ambiguity.

• Limit political bias: Ensure that materials in school libraries are educational rather than politically biased. Books should promote critical thinking and present balanced perspectives without pushing a specific political agenda.

3. Increased transparency and accountability

• Online catalogs and transparency: Ensure that all books in the school libraries are listed online with descriptions, so parents and community members can review the content from home and voice any concerns through an established feedback process.

• Annual reviews: Conduct annual reviews of existing materials to ensure they continue to align with community standards and the evolving educational needs of students.

4. Engagement with educators

• Collaboration with teachers: Work closely with teachers to ensure that the materials chosen for libraries are aligned with the curriculum and support student learning, without crossing into inappropriate or overly political content.

What can we do about the teacher shortage in Cumberland County Schools? Many talented international teachers in our schools leave after a few years because of the kind of work permit they use to teach here. Do you see any value in changing to more traditional work visas to retain some of those teachers?

Changing to more traditional work visas like the H-1B would allow Cumberland County to retain talented international teachers for a longer period, providing stability, improving student outcomes and helping alleviate the teacher shortage. This could be a valuable step in addressing the broader challenge of teacher retention while maintaining the quality of education.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Voter Guide: Cumberland school board District 3 candidates on vouchers, SROs and more