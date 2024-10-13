Voter Guide: Cumberland school board District 2 candidates on vouchers, SROs and more

Incumbent Deanna Turner Jones will face challenger John Lee in the November election for the District 2 seat on the Cumberland County Board of Education.

District 2 encompasses parts of the Douglas Byrd, E.E. Smith, Jack Britt, Seventy-First and Westover high school districts.

Here are Jones' and Lee's answers to a candidate questionnaire from The Fayetteville Observer. Some responses may have been edited for style and grammar.

Deanna Turner Jones

Immediate family: I am married 33 years to a Wounded Warrior, and we have one son.

Occupation: Retired military (27 years in the Army)

Elected office held: I am currently the chairwoman of the Cumberland County Board of Education.

Contact: deannajadvocates@gmail.com

What are your thoughts on where a new E.E. Smith High School should be located? Should it remain where it is, move out to Fort Liberty or move somewhere else? ( Editor's note: The Cumberland Board of Commissioners voted not to move E.E. Smith to Fort Liberty after this questionnaire was sent and some candidates had already responded. )

The Cumberland County commissioners voted and decided E.E. Smith High School will not be located on Fort Liberty. My vote then and now is for E.E. Smith High School to stay either on site or somewhere off the Murchison Road corridor. The students and their families, the E.E. Smith staff, and the community deserve a state of the art, high tech high school.

The N.C. Opportunity Scholarships, also known as school vouchers for private schools, have blown an estimated $17 million hole in the Cumberland County Schools budget, according to school officials. What is your plan to address that funding shortfall?

We have no ability to create revenue. We function through federal, state, and local funds, and grants. We will have to take a closer look to see where we have to streamline the budget. In this process we also need to ensure our children are getting a basic sound education that they have a right to.

School resource officers at many schools and metal detectors are two initiatives designed to protect our students, teachers and staff. What ideas do you have for enhancing school security?

Our top priority is always the safety and security of our students and staff. This is an issue that is happening across the nation. Yes there is always more we can do but, the school board currently monitors and continues looking at all options protecting our students and staff.

Not long ago, Cumberland County Schools put more than 90 books in school libraries under review after two complaints were filed about content. Was this the proper response? What is your position on so-called “book bans” or other measures to regulate content on school library shelves?

The proper response was mostly carried out according to Cumberland County Schools Policy code 3210. Books should not have been taken off the shelves until the review was complete. Every policy Cumberland County Schools develops has to align with the state policy. Under that policy it states, "The challenged material will be continued to be used until the challenge process is completed; however, the use of the material(s) for that particular student shall be suspended, if requested by the parent(s)/guardian(s)." This is the law and we must follow it.

What can we do about the teacher shortage in Cumberland County Schools? Many talented international teachers in our schools leave after a few years because of the kind of work permit they use to teach here. Do you see any value in changing to more traditional work visas to retain some of those teachers?

The school board does not make decisions on visas. Commitment to public education is evident. I will always support various ways to bring qualified teachers to our county.

John Lee

Immediate family: Johnathaun Lee and Kimberly Lee

Occupation: Business owner

Elected office held: None

Contact: Johnathaun@yahoo.com; and 910-824-6384

What are your thoughts on where a new E.E. Smith High School should be located? Should it remain where it is, move out to Fort Liberty or move somewhere else? ( Editor's note: The Cumberland Board of Commissioners voted not to move E.E. Smith to Fort Liberty after this questionnaire was sent and some candidates had already responded. )

The final decision of the location of E.E. Smith High School is in the hands of the state and local politicians. Continued removal of culture and history starve the community of identity and pride. When is the scroll scrubbed enough?

The N.C. Opportunity Scholarships, also known as school vouchers for private schools, have blown an estimated $17 million hole in the Cumberland County Schools budget, according to school officials. What is your plan to address that funding shortfall?

CCS's proposed budget is over $602.3 million. To focus on 2.8% of that is a distraction. The focus should be on providing public education of such quality that private schools are truly a choice. If one's goal is to fund a shortfall, take it from the prison system.

School resource officers at many schools and metal detectors are two initiatives designed to protect our students, teachers and staff. What ideas do you have for enhancing school security?

SROs and metal detectors are bandages to bigger problems of social and mental awareness. I would seek to have parents supplement the current solutions. Ultimately, student counseling and a community presence in the school are necessary to stabilize and ensure school safety.

Not long ago, Cumberland County Schools put more than 90 books in school libraries under review after two complaints were filed about content. Was this the proper response? What is your position on so-called “book bans” or other measures to regulate content on school library shelves?

Books are protected under the First Amendment. Banning is in violation of that right. Children should be protected from inappropriate material of all kinds. What group is pleased with every piece of literature? None. Is the Holy Bible up for review for its content? Wouldn't that be something?

What can we do about the teacher shortage in Cumberland County Schools? Many talented international teachers in our schools leave after a few years because of the kind of work permit they use to teach here. Do you see any value in changing to more traditional work visas to retain some of those teachers?

I am not sufficiently informed of the federal guidelines regarding work visas to provide reasonable insight. Teachers are a special breed. The profession must be restored to its past glory.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Voter Guide: Cumberland school board District 2 candidates on vouchers, SROs and more