Voter Guide: Cumberland school board District 4 candidates on vouchers, SROs and more

Incumbent Donna Blackmon Vann will face challengers Rebecca Pedigo and Jackie Warner in the November election for the District 4 seat on the Cumberland County Board of Education.

District 4 encompasses the Cumberland Virtual Academy and parts of the Douglas Byrd, Seventy-First, South View, Terry Sanford and Westover high school districts.

Here are Vann's and Warner's answers to a candidate questionnaire from The Fayetteville Observer. Pedigo did not respond. Some responses may have been edited for style and grammar.

Donna Blackmon Vann

Immediate family: Husband, Mike; and sons, Dr. Greyson Vann and Jordan Vann and his wife, Dr. Taylor Vann and their son, Ayden.

Occupation: Retired educator from Cumberland County Schools and owner of Global Learning Center LLC, which provides academic tutoring services.

Elected office held: 10 years as the representative of District 4 on the Board of Education

Contact: vannforschoolboard@gmail.com; and search "Donna Vann for Board of Education" on Facebook.

What are your thoughts on where a new E.E. Smith High School should be located? Should it remain where it is, move out to Fort Liberty or move somewhere else? ( Editor's note: The Cumberland Board of Commissioners voted not to move E.E. Smith to Fort Liberty after this questionnaire was sent and some candidates had already responded. )

Building the state-of-the-art school that is planned for E.E. Smith High School will take a large amount of land. There are so many things that come into play in finding or choosing the site. Things to look at in finding land for the school are: is the site viable (not wetland), safe (no railroad track running through), large enough and available. Out of all of the sites that have been reviewed, the land on the edge of Fort Liberty is the only piece of land that checks all of the boxes. What I care about is the huge opportunity the students of E.E. Smith are being offered; not where the school is located. When making decisions like this, we need to decide what is best for the education of the students and put personal and emotional feelings aside.

The N.C. Opportunity Scholarships, also known as school vouchers for private schools, have blown an estimated $17 million hole in the Cumberland County Schools budget, according to school officials. What is your plan to address that funding shortfall?

The Board of Education is a board of nine members that plan for and address situations as they arise. Cumberland County Schools' Finance Office — led by Associate Superintendent Jay Toland — along with the superintendent and cabinet members, have been planning and putting things in place to make sure the shortfall does not affect the vision, mission and goals of Cumberland County Schools.

School resource officers at many schools and metal detectors are two initiatives designed to protect our students, teachers and staff. What ideas do you have for enhancing school security?

It takes more than SROs and weapons detectors to make a school safe. I believe it truly takes the whole community working together to ensure that our schools are safe. Along with implementing rules with fidelity in all schools, parents, students and schools need to work together toward a common goal — success.

Not long ago, Cumberland County Schools put more than 90 books in school libraries under review after two complaints were filed about content. Was this the proper response? What is your position on so-called “book bans” or other measures to regulate content on school library shelves?

Whether the response was proper or not, I feel the situation led to a better understanding of the policies and procedures of reviewing books in our schools.

What can we do about the teacher shortage in Cumberland County Schools? Many talented international teachers in our schools leave after a few years because of the kind of work permit they use to teach here. Do you see any value in changing to more traditional work visas to retain some of those teachers?

One thing that would help in recruiting and retaining teachers in CCS is to be able to increase their supplement. Teacher pay is determined by the state of NC but supplements paid out of local funds. Each year, the board requests funds from the County Commissioners to help with giving an increase.

Jackie Warner

Immediate family: Married to Alex Warner; son Teddy Warner (Tiffany) and two granddaughters, Parker and Peyton; and daughter Molly W. Capps (Nick) and three grandchildren, Kate, Cooper and Jackson

Occupation: Retired Cumberland County teacher, coach, athletic director, high school and elementary principal and small business owner

Elected office held: Hope Mills town commissioner, 2007-2009; and Hope Mills mayor, 2011-2023

Contact: jackiewarner24@gmail.com; search "Jackie Warner for School Board" on Facebook; and 910-309-7779

What are your thoughts on where a new E.E. Smith High School should be located? Should it remain where it is, move out to Fort Liberty or move somewhere else? ( Editor's note: The Cumberland Board of Commissioners voted not to move E.E. Smith to Fort Liberty after this questionnaire was sent and some candidates had already responded. )

Ezekiel Ezra Smith High School — the current school board voted 5-3 to recommend our county commissioners approve a new EE Smith High School on Stryker Golf Course. The school board sent the formal recommendation to Cumberland County Manager Clarence Grier. Commissioner Chairman Glenn Adams said the recommendation has not yet been on the Commissioners’ Agenda and the commissioners have not discussed EE Smith’s new location. The projected cost of the new school is $160 million. The decision is in the hands of our elected commissioners.As an alumni of Massey Hill High School our school was placed in a very similar situation — a new school was needed and a better location was found. Our alumni and Massey Hill community were concerned that the legacy and identity would be lost of our alma mater. The solution was to keep the school by using the building for Massey Hill Classical School. The new school was built with a new name, Douglas Byrd High School. The overall result is Massey Hill Classical School has become a successful top-tier school in our state. Our present and past alumni support their school and Pirate pride had a new and successful birth. Ezekiel Ezra Smith was the headmaster of the now Fayetteville State University, the current facility could become the early college location, carrying on the Mighty Golden Bulls traditions in its current location, and a new school with a new name could be built in another location, for example.

The N.C. Opportunity Scholarships, also known as school vouchers for private schools, have blown an estimated $17 million hole in the Cumberland County Schools budget, according to school officials. What is your plan to address that funding shortfall?

In my opinion, the reasons students are leaving Cumberland County Schools need to be addressed now — before the Opportunity Scholarship program impacts our budget more. Private schools in Cumberland County are receiving good data reports, students are graduating and attending community colleges and universities — and they are growing. Are we asking the questions of our parents when they transfer their children about why? As we analyze the data looking closely at the schools from which students are withdrawing, are we addressing the needs and concerns of the parents and guardians? Our schools funded by tax monies have to be competitive in this market. Complaining about loss of funding is not correcting the root problems. As our enrollment drops — we must be held accountable to make the best use of the monies we have — to make decisions based on data and not emotions.

Our “Choice Programs” within our public schools look very similar to what many private schools offer and many parents opt for their children to attend. Why not address what we need to address in all our public schools so our shortfall does not continue to rise?

School resource officers at many schools and metal detectors are two initiatives designed to protect our students, teachers and staff. What ideas do you have for enhancing school security?

Our schools are samplings of our communities and society. School safety is a topic on everyone’s mind because of the number of incidents in the last few years. School safety within the classroom is important as well as the interior and exterior of the buildings. Some suggestions (may already be in place in some schools) 1. Training for all staff at each school on their school strategies, identifying a person in charge on each hall or wing if a crisis occurs that will take charge, have detailed plans for each classroom for substitute teachers — visibility and communication is very important. 2. Video surveillance cameras are very effective inside and outside the school to reduce criminal activity and to provide evidence in the event of an incident 3. On a regular basis conduct a risk assessment for each school to identify potential vulnerabilities. Each school should develop their strategies for their school security. 4. Practices should be carried out at each school for students and staff. 5. Provide parents with information about security procedures. Encourage parents to report to the school what they see or hear that is suspicious. 6. Communication is paramount.

Oversight is necessary to ensure due diligence takes place to make decisions about strategies to identify, monitor and reduce risks.

The SRO, the metal detectors, fencing, main entrance checkpoints, staff on duty in areas when classes change — I have personally observed these safety methods in most of our Cumberland County schools.

Not long ago, Cumberland County Schools put more than 90 books in school libraries under review after two complaints were filed about content. Was this the proper response? What is your position on so-called “book bans” or other measures to regulate content on school library shelves?

Book collections in school libraries are selected by the Media Services Department of Cumberland County Schools—delegated to school library staff. According to the Supreme Court, standards are governed by the First Amendment and for a book to be banned it must meet certain criteria- not just disliking the ideas in the book. There must be a solid, objective reason for banning based on educational suitability or obscenity standards. Once a book makes its way to our library shelves, classroom teachers should prepare required reading lists with options so that students have a choice of what they read. When students read books it ensures a broad and diverse curriculum which allows students to explore various ideas and viewpoints. We hire media specialists or librarians that are trained professionals to make the appropriate selections for our school libraries — there are many choices for all students.

What can we do about the teacher shortage in Cumberland County Schools? Many talented international teachers in our schools leave after a few years because of the kind of work permit they use to teach here. Do you see any value in changing to more traditional work visas to retain some of those teachers?

I would prefer to hire retired teachers to return to the classroom to fill in the gaps. At the time teachers are leaving the profession their concerns should be addressed — not all teachers leave because of insufficient pay. Recruiting and retaining qualified teachers must be a priority

