Voter Guide: Cumberland school board District 6 candidates on vouchers, SROs and more

Incumbent Nathan Warfel will face challenger Terra B. Jordan in the November election for the District 6 seat on the Cumberland County Board of Education.

District 6 encompasses the Gray's Creek High School district and parts of the Douglas Byrd, Gray's Creek, Jack Britt, Seventy-First and South View high school districts.

Here are Jordan's and Warfel's answers to a candidate questionnaire from The Fayetteville Observer. Some responses may have been edited for style and grammar.

Terra B. Jordan

Immediate family: Husband, Bryan Jordan; son, Bryan Jordan Jr.; daughter, Teaira Ussery; and son-in-law, Taylor Ussery

Occupation: Educator/teacher

Elected office held: None

Contact: tbjordan24@yahoo.com; and tbjordan24.wixsite.com/terra-jordan-2024

What are your thoughts on where a new E.E. Smith High School should be located? Should it remain where it is, move out to Fort Liberty or move somewhere else? ( Editor's note: The Cumberland Board of Commissioners voted not to move E.E. Smith to Fort Liberty after this questionnaire was sent and some candidates had already responded. )

E.E. Smith High School holds deep historical significance in its current location, having served as a community hub for generations, particularly for Fayetteville's African American community. Moving the school away from its original site could weaken its connection to these historical roots, potentially impacting school spirit and heritage. I believe that a new, neutral location between Fort Liberty and the current site could be an ideal compromise, making it accessible to both military families and the existing community. Relocating to an undeveloped or less developed area could provide the necessary space to build a modern campus with state-of-the-art facilities. However, while this option offers a balanced solution, finding a location that holds as much meaning for the original community as the current site remains a challenge.

The N.C. Opportunity Scholarships, also known as school vouchers for private schools, have blown an estimated $17 million hole in the Cumberland County Schools budget, according to school officials. What is your plan to address that funding shortfall?

Addressing the funding shortfall in Cumberland County Schools, impacted by the N.C. Opportunity Scholarships, requires a multi-faceted approach that balances immediate solutions with long-term stability. First, collaborating with district administrators to review the current budget will help identify areas where spending can be optimized. In parallel, working with state lawmakers to review and adjust the N.C. Opportunity Scholarship funding structure is crucial; setting a limit on the funds allocated from public school budgets to private school vouchers can ensure that public schools retain a stable financial base. Additionally, pursuing federal and private grants focused on education, technology, infrastructure and curriculum development can provide essential funding. Advocating for supplemental state grants will also be key to offsetting the immediate budgetary impacts, offering short-term relief as a more sustainable funding approach is developed. Finally, engaging the community through targeted fundraising campaigns can highlight the impact of the shortfall on students and programs, fostering greater community support for local public schools.

School resource officers at many schools and metal detectors are two initiatives designed to protect our students, teachers and staff. What ideas do you have for enhancing school security?

Enhancing school security is a priority, and any approach should create a safe environment that minimizes disruptions to students’ learning experiences. One key measure is to establish teams of trained staff — including SROs, counselors, and administrators — who can evaluate potential threats and intervene early. These teams should be prepared to assess social media threats, bullying reports, and other warning signs of potentially violent behavior. Additionally, equipping schools with silent alarms or strategically placed panic button systems can ensure immediate notification of local law enforcement during emergencies, providing quick access for staff throughout the school. Balancing security with a welcoming school environment is essential; any approach should prioritize both physical safety and a positive school culture. By combining advanced technology, supportive mental health resources, and ongoing staff and student education, schools can become a safer, more secure learning environment for everyone.

Not long ago, Cumberland County Schools put more than 90 books in school libraries under review after two complaints were filed about content. Was this the proper response? What is your position on so-called “book bans” or other measures to regulate content on school library shelves?

The decision by Cumberland County Schools to review over 90 books following complaints about their content raises important questions about how to balance protecting students with ensuring access to diverse perspectives and ideas. Reviewing materials in response to community concerns can be reasonable, especially if done thoughtfully and transparently. Assessing whether the content is age-appropriate for the students at a given school or grade level is essential. Additionally, any review process should include input from a variety of stakeholders — educators, parents, librarians, and students — to ensure decisions reflect the needs and values of the entire community. Removing or restricting access to books should be a rare occurrence, limited to cases with a clear, justified concern, such as explicit or graphic content not suitable for minors. Providing an inclusive curriculum that incorporates diverse authors, cultural perspectives, and historical viewpoints enriches students' educational experiences and helps them see themselves and others represented in the materials they read. I advocate for empowering students to explore a broad range of ideas, with appropriate support and guidance. Book bans often hinder exploration and can undermine students' intellectual growth. While reviewing content can be appropriate, it must be done in a balanced, thoughtful, and inclusive way. By creating a process that emphasizes transparency, intellectual freedom, and respect for diverse perspectives, schools can help foster a community where students feel safe to learn, question, and grow.

What can we do about the teacher shortage in Cumberland County Schools? Many talented international teachers in our schools leave after a few years because of the kind of work permit they use to teach here. Do you see any value in changing to more traditional work visas to retain some of those teachers?

Addressing the teacher shortage in Cumberland County Schools requires a multi-faceted approach that considers both immediate needs and long-term solutions. Transitioning from non-traditional work permits to more traditional work visas could help retain international teachers, but my solutions will also address the retention of all new and veteran educators. First, a review and adjustment of compensation packages are necessary to make teaching positions more competitive compared to other professions. Higher salaries can attract and retain both local and international talent. Next, investing in local teacher preparation programs can encourage students from the community to pursue careers in education. Providing scholarships and mentorship can help cultivate local talent who are more likely to stay in the area. Lastly, implementing ongoing professional development tailored to international teachers, as well as mentorship programs for all educators, is essential. Offering guidance on cultural adjustments, classroom management, and integration into the local community can help these teachers feel more supported and connected while enhancing their teaching skills. In conclusion, while transitioning to more traditional work visas for international teachers can significantly contribute to retaining talented educators, the focus should be part of a broader strategy that includes enhanced support, competitive compensation, community engagement, and advocacy for supportive policies for all teachers. By taking a comprehensive approach, Cumberland County Schools can create an environment that not only attracts but also retains high-quality teachers, ultimately benefiting students and the entire educational community.

Nathan Warfel

Immediate family: My wife, Kelly, and I just celebrated our one year anniversary in September. Together we have four children, Chloe, Conner, Hannah and Mason.

Occupation: Assistant public defender, Judicial District 14

Elected office held: I'm the Cumberland County Schools board member for District 6. I've served as vice-chairman of the board for the past two years, and I'm currently serving as chairman of the CCS Auxiliary Services Committee.

Contact: electwarfel@gmail.com; and NathanWarfel.com

What are your thoughts on where a new E.E. Smith High School should be located? Should it remain where it is, move out to Fort Liberty or move somewhere else? ( Editor's note: The Cumberland Board of Commissioners voted not to move E.E. Smith to Fort Liberty after this questionnaire was sent and some candidates had already responded. )

I voted with the majority to approve recommending the Fort Liberty/Stryker Golf Course site to our county commissioners for their review and response. My main reasons for supporting the recommendation were that the Fort Liberty property would be primed to begin construction as soon as the proposal received approval from the county commissioners, and it would come with millions in additional funding from our federal government and associated private donors. Coincidentally, in a meeting conducted just days after I drafted this answer, the county rejected the Fort Liberty site reasoning that, among other things, building the school on Fort Liberty wouldn't have the economically rehabilitative effect on the E.E. Smith attendance area that they'd envisioned the new campus would have if built upon property within the county. If the county suggests we consider a different location for the project with a plan to acquire that property within a reasonable timeframe, I'd consider supporting it.

The N.C. Opportunity Scholarships, also known as school vouchers for private schools, have blown an estimated $17 million hole in the Cumberland County Schools budget, according to school officials. What is your plan to address that funding shortfall?

Cumberland County Schools provide an educational experience that exceeds what most private schools are offering their students currently. We need to inform parents and students of the disparity in opportunities CCS offers through our school choice program, early college programs, and competitive athletic teams. Time will tell whether the school voucher experiment will have the effects its supporters expected, but I expect our enrollment numbers to recover quickly when many of the new voucher recipients compare what's available through CCS to those available through their private school.

School resource officers at many schools and metal detectors are two initiatives designed to protect our students, teachers and staff. What ideas do you have for enhancing school security?

In addition to the recent security measure taken by CCS in installing portable weapons detection systems and contracts with local law enforcement agencies to ensure an SRO is available to respond to security concerns at every CCS campus, our board also approved a security video surveillance upgrade that employs facial recognition and weapons detection technology providing a comprehensive support system that tracks security risks in real time.

Not long ago, Cumberland County Schools put more than 90 books in school libraries under review after two complaints were filed about content. Was this the proper response? What is your position on so-called “book bans” or other measures to regulate content on school library shelves?

One of the goals of public education is to foster and support the curiosities of every student. Although I had concerns about the process that precipitated what ultimately led to the review, I'm glad that it happened because it sparked important conversations in our community about censorship and helped to revitalize our book review processes.

What can we do about the teacher shortage in Cumberland County Schools? Many talented international teachers in our schools leave after a few years because of the kind of work permit they use to teach here. Do you see any value in changing to more traditional work visas to retain some of those teachers?

Each of my children have been privileged to have at least one of these talented international teachers assist them along their educational journeys so far. These teachers provide unique perspectives on teaching methodology and cultural distinctiveness that only enhances a student's educational experience. I'd be in favor of any legislative and/or policy changes that allows these teachers to stay beyond what's permitted by current work visa restrictions.

