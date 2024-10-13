Voter Guide: Cumberland school board District 1 candidates on vouchers, SROs and more

(Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the school board district in the headline.)

Incumbent Alicia Jones Chisolm will face challengers Mary A. Hales and Kathi Gibson in the November election for the District 1 seat on the Cumberland County Board of Education.

District 1 encompasses part of the Douglas Byrd, E.E. Smith, Pine Forest and Terry Sanford high school districts.

Here are Chisolm's and Gibson's answers to a candidate questionnaire from The Fayetteville Observer. Some responses may have been edited for style and grammar.

(Editor's note: The candidate questionnaire sent to Hales was sent to the wrong email address through no fault of her own. She is being given more time because she received notification later than the other candidates. This story will be updated once her responses are received.)

Alicia Jones Chisolm

Immediate family: Husband, Roosevelt (Ben) Chisolm, deceased; son, Milton A. Chisolm; son, R. Benjamin Chisolm II, deceased; and daughters, Angela Chisolm Townsend and Bentina Chisolm Terry.

Occupation: Retired Department of the Army civilian, GS6

Elected office held: Member and past board chair (two years) of Cumberland County Board of Education (12 years)

Contact: Ajcyellowrose@gmail.com

What are your thoughts on where a new E.E. Smith High School should be located? Should it remain where it is, move out to Fort Liberty or move somewhere else? ( Editor's note: The Cumberland Board of Commissioners voted not to move E.E. Smith to Fort Liberty after this questionnaire was sent and some candidates had already responded. )

I have no problem with the school being built on the property that Fort Liberty is offering to CCS.There is not sufficient land to build a larger school on the property where EE Smith High School is presently.

The N.C. Opportunity Scholarships, also known as school vouchers for private schools, have blown an estimated $17 million hole in the Cumberland County Schools budget, according to school officials. What is your plan to address that funding shortfall?

Our managment and finance staff are developing a CCS budget to be presented to the board.

School resource officers at many schools and metal detectors are two initiatives designed to protect our students, teachers and staff. What ideas do you have for enhancing school security?

Work to increase the number of school resource officers so that there is at least one school resource officer at each school.

Not long ago, Cumberland County Schools put more than 90 books in school libraries under review after two complaints were filed about content. Was this the proper response? What is your position on so-called “book bans” or other measures to regulate content on school library shelves?

No comment.

What can we do about the teacher shortage in Cumberland County Schools? Many talented international teachers in our schools leave after a few years because of the kind of work permit they use to teach here. Do you see any value in changing to more traditional work visas to retain some of those teachers?

I would need to study this matter and have conversations with personnel to gain a deeper understanding of this process.

Kathi Gibson

Immediate family: Husband, James Gibson

Elected office held: None

Contact: electkathi@gmail.com; 910-759-3188; search " Elect Dr. Kathi Gibson for CCS, District 1 - BOE" on Facebook; @electKathi24 on Instagram

What are your thoughts on where a new E.E. Smith High School should be located? Should it remain where it is, move out to Fort Liberty or move somewhere else? ( Editor's note: The Cumberland Board of Commissioners voted not to move E.E. Smith to Fort Liberty after this questionnaire was sent and some candidates had already responded. )

E.E. Smith High School is one of only two historically Black high schools remaining in North Carolina and stands out nationally for having a dedicated national alumni association. Its legacy is profound and far-reaching. I find it difficult to understand the rationale behind relocating E.E. Smith. While some argue that the school is landlocked and lacks space for a new facility, I believe there is ample vacant property within the community and along Ramsey Street. Has a thorough search for available land been conducted?

In larger cities, schools often expand vertically rather than horizontally. Perhaps a multi-story high school could be constructed in the area, incorporating two or three floors. Ideally, there would be a strong, enduring partnership between Fayetteville State University and E.E. Smith, given their shared educational and historical significance.

Cumberland County Schools are always in need of more teachers, and E.E. Smith could serve as a training ground for future educators. By integrating a teacher training program with Fayetteville State University's education department, we could address this need effectively. Additionally, with many students now opting for high-paying trades to avoid college debt, a two-year vocational training program at E.E. Smith could attract students from across the county, preparing them for trades relevant to the twenty-first century.

Relocating E.E. Smith to Fort Liberty would sever its invaluable legacy. I urge a more thoughtful consideration of these options.

The N.C. Opportunity Scholarships, also known as school vouchers for private schools, have blown an estimated $17 million hole in the Cumberland County Schools budget, according to school officials. What is your plan to address that funding shortfall?

I recommend enlisting school finance experts to thoroughly review the current budget. Many programs within our schools have been implemented with minimal evaluation or evidence of their effectiveness. The first step in identifying potential savings would be to eliminate unsuccessful programs, outdated software, and obsolete technology. Additionally, there are positions within the schools that, while once valuable, may no longer meet the needs of today’s post-COVID students. Streamlining or reassessing these roles could also free up funds. Schools should consistently employ grant writers who justify their roles by securing substantial funding each year. While Cumberland County Schools does have grant writers, there are always opportunities to enhance the level of grant funding significantly.

School resource officers at many schools and metal detectors are two initiatives designed to protect our students, teachers and staff. What ideas do you have for enhancing school security?

School safety is of paramount importance. I propose reorganizing the district office to establish a new Department of School Safety, structured into three key areas: Social and emotional safety, safe school coordinators, and school resource officers (SROs).

The social and emotional safety component would include mental health professionals and therapists assigned to schools daily, providing essential support to students. Safe school coordinators would be stationed at each school, responsible for maintaining ongoing communication with students and the community to ensure safety. They would monitor potential gang activities and collaborate with mental health professionals and SROs as needed.

Finally, SROs would be official law enforcement officers present on every campus. They would work closely with both mental health professionals and safe school coordinators to ensure a coordinated approach to school safety. Given the critical nature of school safety, the school board should allocate sufficient resources to implement this plan effectively.

Not long ago, Cumberland County Schools put more than 90 books in school libraries under review after two complaints were filed about content. Was this the proper response? What is your position on so-called “book bans” or other measures to regulate content on school library shelves?

I believe that as long as books are age-appropriate, they should generally be accessible to students. Ultimately, parents should have the primary role in determining what their children are permitted to read. The concept of book bans, in my view, is somewhat misleading. Students with internet access can readily find the books or information they seek regardless of physical restrictions. Therefore, it is crucial for parents to remain vigilant and engaged in guiding their children’s reading choices.

What can we do about the teacher shortage in Cumberland County Schools? Many talented international teachers in our schools leave after a few years because of the kind of work permit they use to teach here. Do you see any value in changing to more traditional work visas to retain some of those teachers?

If the teacher is a good teacher and able to align with the educational needs of students, CCS should sponsor them. It is worth the money!

Mary Hales

Occupation: Retired educator

Elected office held: None

Contact: votemaryhales.com ; maryhales72@gmail.com; and search "Committee to Elect Dr. Mary Hales" on Facebook

