Fifteen candidates, including five incumbents, are running for six seats on the Cumberland County Board of Education this year.

At-large board members Jacquelyn Brown, Judy Musgrave and Greg West are not up for re-election.

Below is the list of candidates and links to our candidate questionnaires.

District 1

Incumbent Alicia Jones Chisolm faces challengers Kathi Gibson and Mary A. Hales. See their responses to our candidate questionnaire here.

District 2

Incumbent Deanna Turner Jones faces challenger John Lee. See their responses to our candidate questionnaire here.

District 3

Delores T. Bell, Tom Hatch and Bryan Moore compete for the seat being vacated by incumbent Carrie Sutton, who is not seeking reelection. See their responses to our candidate questionnaire here.

District 4

Incumbent Donna Blackmon Vann faces challengers Rebecca Pedigo and Jackie Warner. See their responses to our candidate questionnaire here.

District 5

Incumbent Susan Williams faces challenger Tracy Pelt. See their responses to our candidate questionnaire here.

District 6

Incumbent Nathan Warfel faces challenger Terra B. Jordan. See their responses to our candidate questionnaire here.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Voter Guide: Cumberland County Board of Education candidates on vouchers, SROs, E.E. Smith