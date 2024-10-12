CHAPEL HILL — UNC basketball guard RJ Davis exited the Tar Heels' Blue-White scrimmage on Saturday evening at the Smith Center.

Following the scrimmage, UNC announced Davis suffered a lower-back contusion.

Davis, the reigning ACC Player of the Year, landed hard on Roy Williams Court on the opening possession of the second half and was on the floor for several minutes before limping off the court with 11:43 left in the scrimmage.

The fifth-year guard was holding the lower-left side of his back as he walked toward the bench. Davis disappeared into the tunnel briefly before returning to the bench for the final nine minutes of the scrimmage.

"Definitely scared for him, scared for the team and very concerned," sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau said of that moment. "We found out it was good, it was nothing crazy. He's good."

Davis is fifth on UNC's all-time scoring list with 2,088 points. He averaged 21.2 points last season and was a first-team All-American.

UNC travels to Memphis on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPNU) for a charity exhibition before returning to Chapel Hill to host Johnson C. Smith on Oct. 27 (2 p.m., ACC Network Extra).

The Tar Heels open the season against Elon on Nov. 4 (9 p.m., ACC Network).

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC basketball's RJ Davis exits Tar Heels' Blue-White scrimmage after hard fall