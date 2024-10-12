Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Fayetteville Observer

    UNC basketball's RJ Davis exits Tar Heels' Blue-White scrimmage after hard fall

    By Rodd Baxley, Fayetteville Observer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gA7Ms_0w4hShyu00

    CHAPEL HILL — UNC basketball guard RJ Davis exited the Tar Heels' Blue-White scrimmage on Saturday evening at the Smith Center.

    Following the scrimmage, UNC announced Davis suffered a lower-back contusion.

    Davis, the reigning ACC Player of the Year, landed hard on Roy Williams Court on the opening possession of the second half and was on the floor for several minutes before limping off the court with 11:43 left in the scrimmage.

    The fifth-year guard was holding the lower-left side of his back as he walked toward the bench. Davis disappeared into the tunnel briefly before returning to the bench for the final nine minutes of the scrimmage.

    5 takeaways from UNC basketball scrimmage

    "Definitely scared for him, scared for the team and very concerned," sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau said of that moment. "We found out it was good, it was nothing crazy. He's good."

    Davis is fifth on UNC's all-time scoring list with 2,088 points. He averaged 21.2 points last season and was a first-team All-American.

    UNC travels to Memphis on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPNU) for a charity exhibition before returning to Chapel Hill to host Johnson C. Smith on Oct. 27 (2 p.m., ACC Network Extra).

    The Tar Heels open the season against Elon on Nov. 4 (9 p.m., ACC Network).

    Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

    This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC basketball's RJ Davis exits Tar Heels' Blue-White scrimmage after hard fall

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Prayers Pouring In For North Carolina Football After Wide Receiver's Death
    The Spun2 days ago
    College Football Program Draws Embarrassing Home Crowd on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Predictions Now Favor Alabama to Flip UNC Football Commit
    North Carolina Tar Heels On SI2 days ago
    Florida Man 'Lieutenant Dan,' Who Rode Out Hurricane Milton in a Boat, Drops N-Word During Kick Live Stream
    Complex3 days ago
    Another Top Duke Basketball Target Ready to Announce
    Duke Blue Devils On SI2 days ago
    Colorado's Shedeur Sanders Predicted to Take Over for $230 Million Bust Quarterback
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds2 days ago
    "He was a good guy, a great teammate… we're going to miss him" - When the tragic demise of a promising Jason Collier shocked the NBA world
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Where Are Laura Ackerson’s Family Now?
    thecinemaholic.com3 days ago
    NBA Star Anthony Edwards, Who Signed A $244 Million Contract, Demands Child Support From Mom Of Baby No. 4
    uInterview.com2 days ago
    Half-billion dollars won in North Carolina’s second-best month
    The Center Square1 day ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard14 hours ago
    The Finest Biscuits In America Can Be Found At Flo’s Kitchen In Small Town North Carolina
    Town Talks2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Michael Jordan felt Robin Givens could have married him instead of Mike Tyson: "It got tired in five, six days"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Video: Wild Coed Fight Breaks Out At College Football Game
    The Spun1 day ago
    THE JAXSON | The history of Jacksonville’s Norwood neighborhood
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Bloody Rain: The Mysterious Shower of Blood in Chatham County, NC
    Becca Rey3 days ago
    Three measures on Georgia’s ballot, what they mean
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA11 days ago
    How to really support cows during fall calving season
    West Texas Livestock Growers15 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA26 days ago
    Lack of citizenship documents might keep many from voting in Arizona state and local races
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy