    UNC football defense struggles against Georgia Tech run game in stunning loss

    By Rodd Baxley, Fayetteville Observer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nyHy0_0w4cfuX300

    CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina football ’s defense isn’t getting any better.

    Following a 41-34 loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday at Kenan Stadium, the Tar Heels (3-4, 0-3 ACC) will carry a four-game losing streak into their off week.

    Georgia Tech (5-2, 3-2) gashed the UNC defense on the ground, eclipsing 300 rushing yards with five touchdown runs to earn its fourth win in a row against the Heels. The Yellow Jackets had more than 500 yards of total offense.

    UNC midseason report

    UNC has lost seven of its last eight ACC games. Following an off week, the Tar Heels travel to Virginia (4-1, 2-0) on Oct. 26 for the “South’s Oldest Rivalry.”

    Here are UNC’s grades from its loss to Georgia Tech.

    Offense: C

    UNC’s offense put up 34 points, but also lost a pair of fumbles. Jacolby Criswell accounted for three TDs and Omarion Hampton had 100 rushing yards for the sixth time in seven games.

    Defense: F

    The Yellow Jackets had 214 rushing yards in the first half and averaged 8 yards per carry against UNC’s defense. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes each had more than 100 rushing yards. The Jackets finished with 371 rushing yards.

    Special teams: C

    Poor kickoff return coverage led to some points for Georgia Tech before halftime. UNC also missed a field goal early in the first half that would have given the Tar Heels an early lead. Alijah Huzzie’s 69-yard punt return for a TD was the highlight for this unit.

    Coaching: F

    With a 3-4 record, including four losses in a row, UNC continues to deal with the same problems on a weekly basis.

    Overall: D

    It feels like the same script every week for the Tar Heels, who will have a hard time reaching enough wins to snag a bowl bid.

    Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

    This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC football defense struggles against Georgia Tech run game in stunning loss

