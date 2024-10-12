Voter Guide: NC House 43 candidate Ackles on vouchers, marijuana, abortion and more

Rep. Diane Wheatley faces a challenge from Janene (Dublin) Ackles for her North Carolina House of Representatives District 43 seat that covers part of Cumberland County.

Wheatley, a Republican, is seeking her third term serving District 43, which covers Cumberland County east of the Cape Fear River, the Linden area, and some parts of southern, central and eastern Fayetteville. This is Democrat Ackles' first time running for North Carolina House.

Wheatley did not respond to the Observer's candidate questionnaire. Ackles' answers are below. Some responses may have been edited for style and grammar.

Janene (Dublin) Ackles

Immediate family: Spouse, Charles Dublin; and blended family, Jasmine, Jakel, Jasanta and Jontario Ackles; and Tynazia, Nyeeshia, Tyquan and Nijah Dublin

Occupation: Nonprofit business consultant

Elected office held: None

Contact: 910-303-6535; electackles@gmail.com; facebook.com/acklesdublinhouse43 ; and electacklesdublinnc43 on Instagram.

The N.C. Senate has passed a bill in support of medical marijuana, but the state House has not followed suit. Do you think the state should pass medical marijuana? Why or why not? Do you see a time where recreational use would pass, and is it something you would support?

I support the legalization of both recreational and medical marijuana in North Carolina, but I believe it should come with sensible limits to ensure public safety and community well-being.

For medical marijuana, I would advocate for a regulated program that allows patients access to cannabis for legitimate medical needs, ensuring that it is prescribed by qualified healthcare professionals and that there are strict guidelines around dosages and distribution.

For recreational use, I would propose limits on the amount an individual can possess and purchase at one time, along with strict age restrictions to prevent access by minors. Additionally, I support regulations on the sale and taxation of marijuana, ensuring that the revenue supports education, healthcare, and substance abuse prevention programs.

Marijuana use is a leading factor in criminal records among young Black and Brown individuals. I strongly advocate for reforming the system to address this disparity, focusing on restorative justice and opportunities rather than punishment for non-violent offenses.

These measures would help create a responsible framework for marijuana legalization that prioritizes health and safety while providing access to those who need it.

What is your position on the N.C. Opportunity Scholarships, also known as school vouchers?

I strongly oppose the expansion of private school vouchers, specifically the Opportunity Scholarship Fund. This program is diverting critical resources away from our public schools, causing a damaging impact on our education system. The $226 million used to fund private schools could be better spent on raising teacher salaries, improving school facilities, and expanding essential programs that benefit all students, not just a select few.

Our public schools are the backbone of our communities, serving the vast majority of students from all walks of life. By funneling public funds into private institutions, we are weakening that foundation, leaving our teachers underpaid and our students underserved. This is unacceptable.

We should be investing in public education, ensuring that every child — regardless of their background — has access to quality education. Instead of expanding vouchers, I will fight to reallocate these funds back into the public school system where they belong, strengthening the schools that serve our entire community, not just a privileged few. The future of our children and the strength of our society depends on it.

Abortion is legal in the state up to 12 weeks. Are you comfortable with that time frame? What are your own views on abortion, and what should the state’s role be in regulating it? Do you believe in exceptions?

When elected, I would support easing existing restrictions to ensure that women have access to safe and legal abortion services for all. Access to reproductive healthcare is essential, and women should have the ability to make informed decisions about their own bodies, in consultation with their doctors.

Ultimately, my position would be based on the principle that abortion should remain safe, legal, and accessible, with a focus on protecting the health and rights of women.

What’s the biggest challenge facing North Carolina today, and how do you propose to address it?

The top economic issues facing North Carolinians include education, livable wages, and affordable housing. Here's how I would address these if elected:

Education: If the supermajority is broken, I would advocate for revising or repealing the Opportunity Scholarship Fund to ensure that public education is adequately funded, creating a stronger foundation for all students.

Livable wages: I will advocate for raising the minimum wage to $15-$18 an hour. To protect small businesses from negative impacts, I propose using NC Works to provide resources and establish a fund to assist small businesses in adjusting to wage increases.

Affordable housing: I will work with the legislature to introduce laws that cap rental prices to prevent excessive rent hikes by landlords. Additionally, I would support existing homeownership programs like NACA that help moderate- and low-income citizens purchase homes with little to no down payment.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Voter Guide: NC House 43 candidate Ackles on vouchers, marijuana, abortion and more