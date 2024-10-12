Open in App
    The Fayetteville Observer

    Voter Guide: NC House 44 candidates on vouchers, marijuana, abortion and more

    By Beth Hutson, Fayetteville Observer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KXJMb_0w4BaVqY00

    ( Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Freddie de la Cruz's name in one of the headlines. )

    Freshman Rep. Charles Smith, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Republican Freddie de la Cruz for his North Carolina House of Representatives District 44 seat.

    District 44 includes areas of Fayetteville west of U.S. 401 and south of N.C. 295 including Bonnie Doone, Haymount and Evergreen Estates. Also in the district are areas near Morganton, Skibo and Murchison roads and a portion of Country Club Drive.

    Here are their answers to a candidate questionnaire from The Fayetteville Observer. Some responses may have been edited for style and grammar.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OyHT2_0w4BaVqY00

    Freddie de la Cruz

    Immediate family: Venus, Calista, Miranda, Sarah, Ej (deceased), Ethan, Olivia and 15 grandkids (nine boys and six girls)

    Occupation: Retired Army lieutenant colonel; business owner of Venus Vogue Wedding & Formals; and investor

    Elected office held: None

    Contact: FreddieforNCHouse.com and linkedin.com/in/efraindelacruz

    The N.C. Senate has passed a bill in support of medical marijuana, but the state House has not followed suit. Do you think the state should pass medical marijuana? Why or why not? Do you see a time where recreational use would pass, and is it something you would support?

    I support the N.C. Senate bill in support of medical marijuana as with any other prescription drug used to heal pain and suffering. I do NOT support marijuana for recreational use.

    What is your position on the N.C. Opportunity Scholarships, also known as school vouchers?

    I support the current North Carolina’s Opportunity Scholarships standards, because private schools are a mix of scholarship recipients and non-recipients. With the current restrictions, the schools cannot raise the rates without affecting all students equally, which is the fair market capitalism check and balances. Also, in order to receive funds from the N.C. Opportunity Scholarship, the law stipulates that the school cannot charge different rates for recipients and non-recipients. It also states that any discounts offered must be offered to both. In 2024, Cumberland County received over $15 million for over 2,500 students to attend private or charter schools, the most in the state per county. I suspect the reason for this is the large amount failing schools we have in Cumberland County due the lack of emphasis from the County Commissioners putting recreation over education. North Carolina’s Opportunity Scholarships gives parents the right to choose the school that is BEST for their children.

    Abortion is legal in the state up to 12 weeks. Are you comfortable with that time frame? What are your own views on abortion, and what should the state’s role be in regulating it? Do you believe in exceptions?

    First of all, North Carolina does not have an abortion ban. It is not a ban if there are exceptions. The current limits on abortions fall within the worldwide accepted limits on abortion. For example, 12 weeks in Germany and Italy, or 14 weeks in France and Spain. I support the platform that allows for three exceptions: life of the mother, incest and rape. Furthermore, in the case of rape and incest, 12 weeks is too much time to decide for an abortion. As a representative, I understand my responsibility to speak for a diverse constituency, therefore I respect the current laws. I do not believe that abortion should be funded in any way with North Carolina tax dollars.

    What’s the biggest challenge facing North Carolina today, and how do you propose to address it?

    The biggest challenge facing N.C. today is rescuing families in the mountains before the freezing weather sets in. It's unbelievable the National Guard and or the Soldiers from Fort Bragg were not immediately mobilized to begin search and rescue mission. Other than the search and rescue mission, housing and high paying jobs are the biggest challenge for Fayetteville. I intend to work closely with the City, County, State and Federal representatives, and agencies that have solutions to solving our housing and low paying jobs situation in Fayetteville. I would readdress and be a strong advocate for the failed Murchison Choice Neighborhood Initiative. I would put a lot of emphasis to improving the Murchison Road and Bragg Boulevard corridors. Fayetteville needs a strong battle tested leader who knows how to get things done. Elect Freddie to the N.C. State House and I will get results.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AnEyq_0w4BaVqY00

    Charles Smith

    Immediate family: Wife, Mary Kelly Smith

    Occupation: Attorney with Anderson, Johnson, Lawrence & Butler, LLP

    Elected office held: North Carolina State House Representative, District 44, Jan. 1, 2023-present

    Contact: charles@charlessmithfornc.com; 910-977-1602; and charlessmithfornc.com

    The N.C. Senate has passed a bill in support of medical marijuana, but the state House has not followed suit. Do you think the state should pass medical marijuana? Why or why not? Do you see a time where recreational use would pass, and is it something you would support?

    At this time, thirty-eight states have implemented effective medical marijuana laws, and I would support North Carolina passing similar legislation. Based on information provided to legislators, medicinal marijuana has the potential to offer relief to people suffering from cancer treatments, PTSD, multiple sclerosis, seizures, chronic pain, and other ailments. Moreover, medical marijuana is less harmful and poses fewer negative side effects than most prescription drugs, especially opiate-based painkillers. In additional to medical benefits, if applying the proposed tax structure contained within the Senate's bill (S.B. 3), the State could ultimately generate roughly $50 million annually, from registry fees, supplier license fees, supplier background check fees, and fees from gross receipts. Thus, the potential benefits of medicinal marijuana legislation are multi-faceted.

    However, I don't believe legislation legalizing recreational use of marijuana is imminent.

    What is your position on the N.C. Opportunity Scholarships, also known as school vouchers?

    Before this session, I had no issue with the voucher program. However, I'm opposed to the sweeping expansion of the program, including removal of income eligibility limits and the requirement that voucher recipients previously attended a public school. This short session, the legislature funneled $228 million to the program for this year's "waitlist", with almost sixty percent of families on the "waitlist" making over $115,000.00/annually. Considering the median household income in Cumberland County is around $60,000.00, it's hard to reconcile support for this broad expansion. For perspective, with roughly $80 million, we could have provided a two percent raise to teachers.

    In states that have removed income limits for voucher program participation, the vast majority of recipient families were already sending their children to private schools. Thus, the argument that this uninhibited expansion will create new opportunities is specious and ignores non-monetary hurdles to attend a private school, including transportation and daily breakfast/lunch.

    Lastly, as more public funds are entering private schools, we must impose accountability measures on recipient schools, if we are to be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars. At this time, private schools that participate in our state's voucher program are not required to: employ certified teachers; implement a regulated curriculum; or participate in any state testing program.

    Abortion is legal in the state up to 12 weeks. Are you comfortable with that time frame? What are your own views on abortion, and what should the state’s role be in regulating it? Do you believe in exceptions?

    In 2023, I voted against SB20, the bill further restricting abortion access in North Carolina from the twentieth week to the twelfth week of pregnancy, with limited exceptions. On this issue, I believe that the decision to terminate a pregnancy should be made by the woman, her healthcare provider and her family, if she chooses to include them. Having said that, I do believe the state has an interest in regulating abortion access, but a woman must be afforded the opportunity to make an informed, life-changing decision. With its blanket applicability and medically unnecessary hurdles, namely requiring three in-person doctor appointments for anyone seeking an abortion, SB20 does not provide the individualized, tailored process that this question undoubtedly requires. Lastly, I do believe in exceptions for rape, incest, and the life/health of the mother.

    What’s the biggest challenge facing North Carolina today, and how do you propose to address it?

    By fiscal year 2028-2029, it's projected that the state budget will have a $2 billion revenue shortfall. As such, we should reassess the necessity of completely phasing out our corporate income tax by 2030, resulting in $2 billion of lost revenue annually. Of the forty-four states with a corporate income tax, we have the lowest rate at 2.5%. Certainly, we want to attract businesses to North Carolina. However, consider that the second lowest corporate income tax rate in the southeastern United States is 5%, both in Kentucky and South Carolina.

    Corporations benefit from public investment. As corporations come to North Carolina, they will inevitably place extra strain on our roads and other necessary infrastructure, resulting in more frequent repairs. Thus, it's reasonable for them to share in responsibility for these costs. Alternatively, to address one of our non-competitive corporate taxes without affecting significant tax revenue, we could assess our franchise tax policy, as we remain one of a handful of states with a corporate franchise tax.

    This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Voter Guide: NC House 44 candidates on vouchers, marijuana, abortion and more

    allen abernethy
    1d ago
    is he a Republican or Democrat, never trust a Democrat never!!!!
