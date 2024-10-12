Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Fayetteville Observer

    Voter Guide: NC House 42 candidates on vouchers, marijuana, abortion and more

    By Beth Hutson, Fayetteville Observer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jijn7_0w4BaLGW00

    Two men are vying for the North Carolina House District 42 seat being vacated by the retiring Rep. Marvin Lucas of Spring Lake, a Democrat.

    Political newcomer Mike Colvin, a Democrat, will face Republican Leonard Bryant in the November election.

    House District 42 includes parts of northeast Fayetteville and west Fayetteville, as well as Fort Liberty and Spring Lake.

    Here are their answers to a candidate questionnaire from The Fayetteville Observer. Some responses may have been edited for style and grammar.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KlVIx_0w4BaLGW00

    Leonard Bryant

    Immediate family: Wife and three daughters

    Occupation: Retired soldier

    Elected office held: None

    Contact: bryantfornchouse@yahoo.com or 910-574-7659

    The N.C. Senate has passed a bill in support of medical marijuana, but the state House has not followed suit. Do you think the state should pass medical marijuana? Why or why not? Do you see a time where recreational use would pass, and is it something you would support?

    No. Too much difficulty with development of a system to track and regulate it. Chief of police says still would be illegal distribution concerning competing with legal medical apparatus.

    What is your position on the N.C. Opportunity Scholarships, also known as school vouchers?

    I think they are one of the best ideas our General Assembly could enact. Choice in education opens up doors for the underprivileged and gives them and their families the opportunity to choose the best educational options.

    Abortion is legal in the state up to 12 weeks. Are you comfortable with that time frame? What are your own views on abortion, and what should the state’s role be in regulating it? Do you believe in exceptions?

    The 12-week ban is a good ban.

    What’s the biggest challenge facing North Carolina today, and how do you propose to address it?

    We must ensure that the Department of Education cannot contort Title IX into an instrument of policy to hurt biological girls in sports. We have to stand for our girls and ensure they are protected and compete only against biological girls.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktphw_0w4BaLGW00

    Mike Colvin

    Occupation: Funeral director

    Elected office held: None

    Contact: mike@colvinnc.com and "Mike Colvin for NC" on Facebook

    The N.C. Senate has passed a bill in support of medical marijuana, but the state House has not followed suit. Do you think the state should pass medical marijuana? Why or why not? Do you see a time where recreational use would pass, and is it something you would support?

    The limitations of my support for policies regarding the legalization of marijuana would be limited to medicinal use in the state of North Carolina. Accordingly, given the most recent developments in the federal policy analysis regarding the rescheduling of marijuana, I would possibly support moderate use of marijuana for medicinal purposes as prescribed by healthcare professionals in the state of North Carolina.

    What is your position on the N.C. Opportunity Scholarships, also known as school vouchers?

    I am a proponent of the North Carolina public schools. Our social responsibility to adequately fund public schools and offer every student an educational opportunity. Above all, I am a proponent of learning, and I believe every child should receive foundational instruction that will, in turn, benefit students, our local communities, and the state of North Carolina.

    Abortion is legal in the state up to 12 weeks. Are you comfortable with that time frame? What are your own views on abortion, and what should the state’s role be in regulating it? Do you believe in exceptions?

    I am a pro-choice candidate. I will advocate for more inclusive policies regarding women's rights to make personal health care decisions. I fully trust women to make their own health care decisions, which directly impact individuals, their families and medical professionals.

    What’s the biggest challenge facing North Carolina today, and how do you propose to address it?

    One of the most significant challenges facing North Carolina today relates to the population growth. Increased human capital enhances economic growth, cultural diversity, and innovation development.

    Our state must strive to accommodate new residents by providing affordable housing, livable wages, and sustainable jobs to support a more viable economy.

    This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Voter Guide: NC House 42 candidates on vouchers, marijuana, abortion and more

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Unemployment claims in North Carolina increased last week
    The Fayetteville Observer2 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz29 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile12 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz11 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy