Voter Guide: NC House 42 candidates on vouchers, marijuana, abortion and more

Two men are vying for the North Carolina House District 42 seat being vacated by the retiring Rep. Marvin Lucas of Spring Lake, a Democrat.

Political newcomer Mike Colvin, a Democrat, will face Republican Leonard Bryant in the November election.

House District 42 includes parts of northeast Fayetteville and west Fayetteville, as well as Fort Liberty and Spring Lake.

Here are their answers to a candidate questionnaire from The Fayetteville Observer. Some responses may have been edited for style and grammar.

Leonard Bryant

Immediate family: Wife and three daughters

Occupation: Retired soldier

Elected office held: None

Contact: bryantfornchouse@yahoo.com or 910-574-7659

The N.C. Senate has passed a bill in support of medical marijuana, but the state House has not followed suit. Do you think the state should pass medical marijuana? Why or why not? Do you see a time where recreational use would pass, and is it something you would support?

No. Too much difficulty with development of a system to track and regulate it. Chief of police says still would be illegal distribution concerning competing with legal medical apparatus.

What is your position on the N.C. Opportunity Scholarships, also known as school vouchers?

I think they are one of the best ideas our General Assembly could enact. Choice in education opens up doors for the underprivileged and gives them and their families the opportunity to choose the best educational options.

Abortion is legal in the state up to 12 weeks. Are you comfortable with that time frame? What are your own views on abortion, and what should the state’s role be in regulating it? Do you believe in exceptions?

The 12-week ban is a good ban.

What’s the biggest challenge facing North Carolina today, and how do you propose to address it?

We must ensure that the Department of Education cannot contort Title IX into an instrument of policy to hurt biological girls in sports. We have to stand for our girls and ensure they are protected and compete only against biological girls.

Mike Colvin

Occupation: Funeral director

Elected office held: None

Contact: mike@colvinnc.com and "Mike Colvin for NC" on Facebook

The N.C. Senate has passed a bill in support of medical marijuana, but the state House has not followed suit. Do you think the state should pass medical marijuana? Why or why not? Do you see a time where recreational use would pass, and is it something you would support?

The limitations of my support for policies regarding the legalization of marijuana would be limited to medicinal use in the state of North Carolina. Accordingly, given the most recent developments in the federal policy analysis regarding the rescheduling of marijuana, I would possibly support moderate use of marijuana for medicinal purposes as prescribed by healthcare professionals in the state of North Carolina.

What is your position on the N.C. Opportunity Scholarships, also known as school vouchers?

I am a proponent of the North Carolina public schools. Our social responsibility to adequately fund public schools and offer every student an educational opportunity. Above all, I am a proponent of learning, and I believe every child should receive foundational instruction that will, in turn, benefit students, our local communities, and the state of North Carolina.

Abortion is legal in the state up to 12 weeks. Are you comfortable with that time frame? What are your own views on abortion, and what should the state’s role be in regulating it? Do you believe in exceptions?

I am a pro-choice candidate. I will advocate for more inclusive policies regarding women's rights to make personal health care decisions. I fully trust women to make their own health care decisions, which directly impact individuals, their families and medical professionals.

What’s the biggest challenge facing North Carolina today, and how do you propose to address it?

One of the most significant challenges facing North Carolina today relates to the population growth. Increased human capital enhances economic growth, cultural diversity, and innovation development.

Our state must strive to accommodate new residents by providing affordable housing, livable wages, and sustainable jobs to support a more viable economy.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Voter Guide: NC House 42 candidates on vouchers, marijuana, abortion and more