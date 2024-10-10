Voter Guide: GOP Cumberland County commissioner candidates on E.E. Smith, PFAS and more

Three Republicans are among the six candidates vying for three seats on the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners.

There are seven seats on the Board of Commissioners, and three of them are on the ballot this year.

Commissioners Jimmy Keefe and Michael Boose, both Republicans who represent District 2, opted not to run when their terms expire in December. Incumbent Commissioner Toni Stewart, a Democrat, is seeking reelection to her District 2 seat. Democrats Kirk deViere and Karla Icaza are also running for a seat on the board.

Learn more about the Democrats running for office here.

The top three vote-getters among the six candidates will win a seat on the Board of Commissioners.

The seats held by Chairman Glenn Adams and Jeannette Council, who represent District 1; and Veronica Jones and Marshall Faircloth, who are at-large commissioners, are not on the ballot this year.

Here are the three Republicans' answers to a candidate questionnaire from The Fayetteville Observer. Some responses may have been edited for style and grammar.

Peter Pappas

Family: Mother and father; and one younger brother

Occupation: Self-employed restaurant business owner and also a commercial realtor

Elected office held: None

Contact: Peter@cumberlandfirst.org; 910-901-7377; and Pappas for Change on Facebook.

The issue of “forever chemicals,” PFAs like Gen X, in the water supply remains a challenge for many Cumberland County residents who are on bottled water. What can the county do to help them?

The county needs to devise a comprehensive action plan for the next 18 months. Partnering with PWC is an important first step but we cannot allow the project to take 15 years. We have $10 million in ARPA money that has yet to be allocated and will revert to the federal government by December 31st. Surely we can find a shovel ready project to help with the water situation.

What are your thoughts on where a new E.E. Smith High School should be located? Should it remain where it is, move out to Fort Liberty or move somewhere else?

The decision to move the school has all but been decided and it will move to Stryker Golf Course. My argument the entire time was that we not dare to deny and deprive the children in that district of a 21st century education. We must honor the legacy of what Smith means to our community but we can only do that if we continue the legacy of creating our community leaders. To my knowledge our current and former mayor were graduates, just as an example. I know there are many others across the country whose success began with Smith and I'd like to see that continue.

What are your thoughts on the Crown Events Center that is planned for downtown? Should the county continue moving forward with the project or move in another direction?

The groundbreaking for this project is in late September 2024, the horse has already left the barn. Whether I agree or disagree with the location is unimportant at this point. The Event Center is being funded from the 1% prepared food and beverage tax levied upon all restaurants in Cumberland County. That tax cannot be spent on anything other than operations at the crown complex and its several buildings. While I will never agree with spending money just to spend it I think providing an updated, ADA-compliant facility with flexibility to bring other events is important if we are to guarantee a better quality of life for our citizens.

What obstacles, do you think, prevent the city and county from working together in ways that would be advantageous to both? How would you change that?

The biggest obstacle is the cult of personality. In my humble opinion people like to play partisan politics or bully each other just because they think it's important or they can. To me as an elected official on either of these bodies it is your sworn duty to reach out and find help where help is available. Could you imagine if the city council and county commission actually coordinated hand in hand? There would be no limit to what we can accomplish in our county.

The county is looking to build a homeless support center. Are you supportive of the project? If so, how does it fit into the county’s overall plan to address the unhoused population and what are additional measures you would recommend?

I agree that we should build some kind of homeless support center. What I'm fearful of is that we're going to do such a good job that other communities start sending their unhoused populations here thereby overburdening the resource we are trying to allocate to this. I believe a lot of homelessness is caused by economic insecurity; that's why I want to bring better jobs to this community and try to uplift those seeking a job. There will always be mental health concerns that need to be addressed among that population and I don't know enough about the center to know if we are going to truly address mental health with housing insecurity.

Pavan D. Patel

Family: Wife Dr. Amruta Bahekar; father, Dr. Divyang Patel; mother, Mrs. Gira D Patel; and sisters, Ms. Shivani Patel and Dr. Puja Patel

Occupation: Founder & CEO of Willow Group Investments; managing director of Willow Equity; and Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisee

Elected office held: None

Contact: Pavan@electpatelnc.com; cell, 910-273-6864; Facebook, facebook.com/groups/electpatelnc and facebook.com/pavanpatelnc

The issue of “forever chemicals,” PFAs like Gen X, in the water supply remains a challenge for many Cumberland County residents who are on bottled water. What can the county do to help them?

The contamination of our water supply by PFAS, GenX, and other chemicals is not just a tragedy — it’s a breach of trust, and we the residents of Cumberland County deserve immediate, decisive action. We need to hold polluters accountable, ensuring that the financial burden for cleanup does not fall on the residents of Cumberland County. As a county commissioner, I will work closely with state and federal leadership, municipality leaders, and community advocates to fight this battle in the courts and beyond. We must send a clear message that Cumberland County will not be left to pay for the senseless practices of bad neighbors.

We also need to fast-track the clean water access efforts throughout the county. For example, we are likely a decade away from providing clean water to residents in Gray’s Creek, and this delay is unacceptable. The health risks and quality-of-life impacts are too severe for us to sit back and wait for results. I believe that the county needs to take proactive steps, but I would go further — our leadership must create and support a systematic plan that includes regular public updates on progress, so that we the residents can hold officials accountable. I believe we must move from planning to action and ensure that the current bureaucracy doesn’t slow us down.

As a Board of Commissioners, it’s not enough to chase after the headlines or the feel-good PR — I will deliver accountability and get to work.

What are your thoughts on where a new E.E. Smith High School should be located? Should it remain where it is, move out to Fort Liberty or move somewhere else?

E.E. Smith is more than just a school — it’s a symbol of pride, history, and culture in Fayetteville. However, as a pro-student, pro-family and pro-education advocate, I believe our decisions must focus on what is best for our students’ long-term educational outcomes and opportunities.

I want our community to prioritize and think about the future of education and infrastructure. The current site may no longer meet the growing needs of our students, and we owe it to our children and young families to ensure they are learning in environments that will set them up for success. I am committed to engaging with parents, alumni, and community leaders to work together to provide our county with a state-of-the-art high school.

I stand firm that student success is at the heart of this issue. It’s not just about the physical building; it’s about creating an environment where students thrive. The school board and county must also work together to ensure that any transition is smooth, respectful of the school’s history, and designed with students and educators in the forefront.

Pro-student, pro-family and pro-education — that’s where I stand.

What are your thoughts on the Crown Events Center that is planned for downtown? Should the county continue moving forward with the project or move in another direction?

Our county only has so many resources available, and we must be strategic in how we allocate them. Right now, our focus needs to be on the fundamentals—supporting K-12 education, improving infrastructure, and ensuring access to clean water. Projects like the Fayetteville Event Center, with costs ballooning by over $60 million beyond the original $85 million estimate, are stretching our resources beyond capacity. The additional $30 million for a parking deck only compounds the financial burden. This is not the time to push forward on a project that doesn’t serve the immediate needs of the entire county, particularly District 2, where our resources should be channeled into schools, roads, and public services.

We need practical community leadership, not legislative leadership that focuses on headline-grabbing projects without considering the long-term impact on our finances and our residents. My priority is to make sure that our local resources are being used in ways that benefit all residents, not just a select few. I would like to see a leader on the Board of Commissioners who understands the on-the-ground needs of the community — a leader who knows how to make tough calls that prioritize our future financial health and ensure that our children, families, and infrastructure are being properly invested in. That’s the type of servant-leadership I will bring to our county commission.

What obstacles, do you think, prevent the city and county from working together in ways that would be advantageous to both? How would you change that?

This is one community. The city and county must come together to make the most of our resources. With $60 million in cost overruns on projects like the Event Center and unresolved issues like clean water in Gray’s Creek, collaboration isn’t just important — it’s essential.

I’m dedicated to working with elected officials, business leaders, and community advocates to bring accountability and transparency to every decision. In a family business, every choice affects everyone. It’s the same here — we all live with the decisions made by the Board, and I will hold us accountable to our family of constituents.

At the end of the day, it’s about listening and working together to make the right decisions for our Cumberland County family. We cannot allow challenges rooted in egos—it’s about doing what’s best for all of us, making sure our values guide us to the best outcomes for our community. I’m committed to a collaborative and accountable leadership that ensures we live by the choices we make together.

The county is looking to build a homeless support center. Are you supportive of the project? If so, how does it fit into the county’s overall plan to address the unhoused population and what are additional measures you would recommend?

Homelessness is a national issue, and while there are no easy answers, I believe we need to start somewhere. As chair of the Fayetteville Zoning Commission, I had the opportunity to be involved when this decision was brought to the board, and we approved the request and our recommendation to City Council for final approval. Having been able to see some of the insight in the behind-the-scenes process, I know the complexities and challenges that went into making this decision.

The collaboration between the city, county and FTCC on this project is a positive step forward. While the costs are high and the immediate return to the community may not be as visible, it’s important that we are doing something. This project won’t solve homelessness overnight, but it represents a commitment to addressing the issue.

I’m supportive of this initiative because it’s a starting point. We can continue to evaluate other successful models and adapt them to fit Cumberland County’s unique needs. This issue requires tremendous focus, and I’m hopeful that this project will bring positive results for those we can help.

Henry Tyson

Family: Wife, Lynnsey Taylor Tyson; and son, Grady James Tyson

Occupation: Small business owner, commercial real estate broker

Elected office held: None

Contact: htyson4@gmail.com; 910-584-5505; and facebook.com/TysonforCommissioner

The issue of “forever chemicals,” PFAs like Gen X, in the water supply remains a challenge for many Cumberland County residents who are on bottled water. What can the county do to help them?

Our county needs a comprehensive plan that will get clean safe water to all of our county residents. It is the job of our commissioners to help lead the conversation, to hold companies responsible that may have contributed to the contamination and to have a solution that is not pieced together but a unified vision. This system needs to account for future growth not just in housing but business and industry. The conversation on design should also engage members of our first responder community to make sure that the solution is adequate for life safety.

What are your thoughts on where a new E.E. Smith High School should be located? Should it remain where it is, move out to Fort Liberty or move somewhere else?

Aging infrastructure in our public school system is one of the issues that should be addressed to help our education system provide the highest quality of education and to keep our public schools competitive. For example some of our public schools in the county are over 100 years old. Our approach has to be one that looks at the county as a whole and provides for school replacement based on the highest need. After that process is completed, we should look at all viable options as to where the school should be located and what the current facility would be best utilized for in the future. The school relocation plan should be selected only if the best most viable option left.

What are your thoughts on the Crown Events Center that is planned for downtown? Should the county continue moving forward with the project or move in another direction?

The idea of the event center is a good idea. We moved forward on the current site rather quickly and the justification for doing so was the impending deadline based on a court imposed deadline for the lack of ADA access to our current Crown Theatre and Arena venues. I believe we should have spent the funds to make those facilities in compliance first and not just rushed into the site as proposed. We made the mistake in the past of not locating our Crown Coliseum in the downtown area and as a result it left our venue without the economic development opportunity it has needed to thrive. The idea is sound but the location I would need more convincing before I would say it is the best fit for our new facility.

What obstacles, do you think, prevent the city and county from working together in ways that would be advantageous to both? How would you change that?

Since I have been a resident of the county there has always been a power struggle between the city leadership and county leadership. For example the proposed joint 911 call center (who runs it?, how are the expenses allocated between the two bodies?) these are the things that left us with a lack of consensus on the project. More recently we've seen the gap widen even more with the abrupt change in the sales tax allocation, the sudden removal of school SROs and crossing guards from the municipal areas of the county. We need leaders who will come together and put egos and politics aside so the residents can be better served and our tax dollar efficiency maximized. I offer a unique voice to this conversation because I've lived in both the incorporated areas of the county and the unincorporated areas. This gives a unique perspective and understanding of the issues both areas face.

The county is looking to build a homeless support center. Are you supportive of the project? If so, how does it fit into the county’s overall plan to address the unhoused population and what are additional measures you would recommend?

This program is another example of a lost opportunity for the city and the county to come together for the common benefit of the community. We must understand that we will always have the issue of homelessness to fight in our society. The city has chosen to take the approach of working with non-profits and entities that focus on the issue of homelessness. they made the right choice of empowering these organizations and stepping out of the way and letting them lead the community on addressing this issue. The county will be greatly served in learning from that example and collaborating its efforts by working with the city on this issue. This maximizes taxpayer dollars and puts funding in organizations that have a better handle on how to address this issue.

(This story was updated to change a photo.)

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Voter Guide: GOP Cumberland County commissioner candidates on E.E. Smith, PFAS and more