Voter Guide: Democratic Cumberland County commissioner candidates on PFAS, E.E. Smith and more

Three Democrats, including an incumbent, are among six candidates vying for three Cumberland County Board of Commissioners District 2 seats.

Incumbent Toni Stewart is running for the seat to which she was first elected in 2020. Former state Sen. Kirk deViere and Spanish interpreter Karla Icaza round out the field of Democrats. In addition to the three Democrats, three Republicans are seeking office: Peter Pappas, Pavan Patel and Henry Tyson.

Learn more about the Republicans seeking office here.

The top three vote-getters among the six candidates will win a seat on the Board of Commissioners.

Four of the seven seats on the Board of Commissioners aren't on the ballot this year. They're held by Chairman Glenn Adams and Jeannette Council, who represent District 1; and Marshall Faircloth and Veronica Jones, who are at-large commissioners.

Here are the three Democrats' answers to a candidate questionnaire from The Fayetteville Observer. Some responses may have been edited for style and grammar.

Kirk deViere

Family: Wife, Jenny Beaver deViere; and 7-year-old son, Greyson deViere

Occupation: Owner and president of 219 Group, a marketing, advertising and PR firm

Elected office held: Two terms in the state Senate and one term on the Fayetteville City Council

Contact: kirk@kirkdeviere.com; 910-920-0525; kirkdeviere.com ; kirkdeviere on Facebook; kdeviere on X; kirkdeviere on Instagram

The issue of “forever chemicals,” PFAs like Gen X, in the water supply remains a challenge for many Cumberland County residents who are on bottled water. What can the county do to help them?

Clean, safe drinking water is essential for our county, and as your county commissioner, it is my top priority. This isn’t new territory for me; as your state senator, I secured funding for clean water infrastructure and health studies while strengthening regulations to hold polluters accountable. We face an urgent health crisis with over 5,000 confirmed GEN-X contamination cases. I'm committed to using my experience to implement both immediate actions and long-term solutions.

My approach will focus on several key areas: expanding clean water access to all affected areas by securing federal and state funds; launching a targeted public education campaign to inform residents about available resources; enforcing stricter adherence to the Chemours consent order; developing and funding a comprehensive, county-wide water infrastructure plan; and fostering strong collaborations with state agencies and neighboring counties, recognizing that environmental issues cross county lines.

We must address both urgent needs and long-term challenges. Investing in these improvements is crucial for our community's well-being. By implementing immediate solutions while planning for the future, we can secure clean water for Cumberland County now and for generations to come. As your county commissioner, I am committed to delivering real results, not just talk.

What are your thoughts on where a new E.E. Smith High School should be located? Should it remain where it is, move out to Fort Liberty or move somewhere else?

For me, the focus isn't just on a single location but on how we invest in all our schools — both in constructing new ones and renovating existing ones. The school board has suggested a location for E.E. Smith to the county commissioners, yet funding remains a significant challenge. This issue extends to the construction of other new schools and the pressing need for repairs and renovations across existing facilities.

Our school facilities need immediate attention. According to a 2021 assessment, Cumberland County Schools require $589.7 million over the next five years for essential repairs, renovations, and new construction. We must create a realistic, actionable plan to address this need, including redistricting to optimize the use of existing space and resources.

Is the school board considering recommending a bond referendum proposal to address these financial needs? Alternatively, should we establish a capital fund dedicated to new constructions and generate additional revenue for necessary renovations? We must have collaborative discussions with both staff and board members to identify a funding solution for all our schools that is both practical and sustainable.

What are your thoughts on the Crown Events Center that is planned for downtown? Should the county continue moving forward with the project or move in another direction?

I'm committed to enhancing our community's quality of life, which is why I support smart investments in recreation and arts, including the Crown Events Center. This project has the potential to be a game-changer for Cumberland County.

The center's capacity will allow us to host major events in downtown Fayetteville. It's not just about entertainment — it's about boosting local businesses, creating jobs and attracting visitors to our community. Additionally, people from out of town will boost our tax revenue, benefiting our community without burdening local taxpayers

I understand the importance of being careful with taxpayer money. That's why I'm dedicated to closely monitoring the budget and timeline. We must ensure every dollar spent brings real value to our residents.

The Crown Events Center, along with our investments in parks and sports facilities, will help create a well-rounded community where people want to live, work and visit. It's part of a bigger picture — making Cumberland County an even better place for all of us.

What obstacles, do you think, prevent the city and county from working together in ways that would be advantageous to both? How would you change that?

I don’t view this as an issue. My track record as a state senator and city councilman demonstrates that I am a committed leader who prioritizes the needs of our community and collaborates effectively to tackle our challenges. As a state senator, I reached across party lines to pass significant legislation and the first budget in over four years, bringing over $420 million back to our county. As a city council member, I worked closely with the county on key projects like the Segra Stadium and others.

The county is looking to build a homeless support center. Are you supportive of the project? If so, how does it fit into the county’s overall plan to address the unhoused population and what are additional measures you would recommend?

I support the county's initiative to build a homeless support center. This project aligns with my commitment to enhancing our community's quality of life for all residents, especially our most vulnerable populations. While serving as your state senator, I secured $1 million in state funding to help jump-start this project.

The planned facility is a vital step in addressing homelessness in Cumberland County. By offering not just shelter, but also access to programs and resources for sustainable housing and life enrichment, we're adopting a “wrap-around” approach to combating homelessness.

However, this center is just one piece of a larger puzzle. To truly address homelessness, we need a comprehensive, collaborative strategy. We must develop a clear, well-resourced plan involving partnerships with local shelters, non-profits, community stakeholders, municipalities like Fayetteville and social service agencies. It's essential to focus on prevention by providing support to individuals and families at risk of becoming homeless. Implementing job training and employment assistance programs in collaboration with institutions like FTCC can help homeless individuals achieve financial stability. We should also expand mental health and substance abuse treatment services, as these issues often contribute to homelessness.

Just like other county projects, I understand the importance of being careful with taxpayer money. That's why I'm dedicated to closely monitoring the budget and timeline.

By approaching this issue comprehensively and collaboratively, we can make significant strides in reducing homelessness and improving the quality of life for all Cumberland County residents.

Karla Icaza

Family: Father, Carlos Icaza

Occupation: Spanish interpreter

Elected office held: None

Contact: voteicaza@gmail.com; 910-759-5822; voteicaza.com

The issue of “forever chemicals,” PFAs like Gen X, in the water supply remains a challenge for many Cumberland County residents who are on bottled water. What can the county do to help them?

I am pleased to know that the Cumberland County Commissioners are now prioritizing this critical issue and collaborating with the Public Works Commission (PWC) to extend water lines to the areas most affected, such as Gray's Creek. Moving forward, we can develop a comprehensive and long-term plan to address other impacted regions along the Cape Fear River. Continuous collaboration with PWC will be essential to ensure the implementation of effective filtration systems, such as activated carbon and reverse osmosis, to safeguard our water supply. Moreover, we must work together with the legislature to secure funding for these initiatives and explore available federal grants. It is also imperative that we hold the responsible companies accountable, urging them to provide support to those who have been affected.

What are your thoughts on where a new E.E. Smith High School should be located? Should it remain where it is, move out to Fort Liberty or move somewhere else?

As County Commissioners, our primary responsibility is to represent the needs of our constituents. The forums I attended clearly indicated that alumni and students do not support the rebuilding of E.E. Smith High School on Stryker Golf Course with Fort Liberty; they prefer the school to be rebuilt within the community. I understand that the school board members and Superintendent Dr. Connelly have already communicated their recommendations to the county commissioners based on their research. I believe it is essential for the county commissioners to review these recommendations and conduct a separate investigation to ensure we are best serving our constituents.

What are your thoughts on the Crown Events Center that is planned for downtown? Should the county continue moving forward with the project or move in another direction?

Initially, I was concerned about the parking situation in our downtown area. However, after gathering more information, I recognize that growth and development must take into account both location and cost. Placing the Crown Events Center in the downtown area is advantageous because it utilizes land owned by the county, making it more cost-efficient and eliminating the need for tax increases. The Crown Events Center is expected to revitalize our county, stimulate economic growth, provide our constituents with more family-friendly events, and attract tourists. Therefore, I fully support the decision to locate the Crown Events Center downtown.

What obstacles, do you think, prevent the city and county from working together in ways that would be advantageous to both? How would you change that?

I believe there is a stigma surrounding the perception that the county commissioners and City Council cannot work together. Like any organizational collaboration, there will be disagreements at times; however, I have observed a consistent effort among them to work for the greater good of the community. Additionally, there seems to be a misunderstanding regarding the responsibilities of each body. Due to various policies and procedures, some issues fall under the jurisdiction of the county while others belong to the city, which can lead to constituents feeling as though they are being passed around, further perpetuating this stigma. I understand that the county chair and co-chair meet monthly with the mayor to collaborate and bring back valuable information to their respective teams. If communication issues arise, they can be resolved through direct dialogue, as is the case with any effective team.

The county is looking to build a homeless support center. Are you supportive of the project? If so, how does it fit into the county’s overall plan to address the unhoused population and what are additional measures you would recommend?

I am firmly in support of the Homeless Support Center project. This project is my passion and one of my campaign platforms. The unhoused population issue is a nationwide crisis, not just a concern for Cumberland County. I envision us championing a mental health initiative for our center by partnering with local mental health professionals and leveraging graduate programs to provide care through internships, which would help reduce costs. Collaborations with Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville Technical Community College and Methodist University for skills testing and training will also be crucial in assisting the unhoused population in getting back on their feet. It will require a variety of resources and strong community collaboration to launch and sustain this project. We must think creatively and develop innovative solutions to ensure that no one is left on the streets.

Toni Stewart

Family: Four children

Occupation: Special projects manager

Elected office held: County commissioner

Contact: mstonistewart@gmail.com, 910-476-4444; and Iamdrtoni on Instagram

The issue of “forever chemicals,” PFAs like Gen X, in the water supply remains a challenge for many Cumberland County residents who are on bottled water. What can the county do to help them?

The county has initiated measures to mitigate the impact of PFAs by pursuing legal action against Chemours and establishing a partnership with PWC to expand water services to the Grays Creek region. To better serve our residents, it is essential that we strive for the provision of water throughout the entire county. The contamination has had repercussions for individuals in the Cedar Creek area and further afield. In the interim, it is crucial to maintain ongoing well testing and to guarantee that eligible residents receive reverse osmosis filtration systems.

What are your thoughts on where a new E.E. Smith High School should be located? Should it remain where it is, move out to Fort Liberty or move somewhere else?

There are obviously different opinions regarding the optimal location for the new E.E. Smith; however, there is a consensus that the students require and deserve a new educational facility. I do not support relocating the school to Fort Liberty due to the area's insufficient economic development. While this site is often likened to Gray's Creek High School and Jack Britt High School, it lacks the potential for expansion that those locations possess. Reconstructing the school at its current site may necessitate student relocation, raise transportation issues, and present challenges related to the timing of the construction. I recognize the intention to maintain the school at its existing location and am not opposed to this approach if it is executed thoughtfully. Nevertheless, if we aim to establish a school modeled after Gray's Creek or Jack Britt, it will be essential to identify a more suitable location.

What are your thoughts on the Crown Events Center that is planned for downtown? Should the county continue moving forward with the project or move in another direction?

Crown Arena and the Crown Theatre are set to close by November 2025; thus, it is imperative that we proceed with this project. The economic boost anticipated from this venue will significantly impact the local economy. Establishing such a prominent facility in our downtown area will also greatly benefit the small businesses situated there. The events, community activities and aesthetic appeal that the Performing Arts Center will introduce to this region will undoubtedly serve as a valuable asset for our community.

What obstacles, do you think, prevent the city and county from working together in ways that would be advantageous to both? How would you change that?

Transparency and effective communication are essential. Both boards include members who participate in joint committees. I am a member of the Fayetteville Cumberland County Liaison Committee and the Homeless Committee, collaborating with City Council members to foster a stronger working relationship. Our communications have been both informative and straightforward; however, there is always room for improvement. My experience has been positive overall. Our collective aim is to serve the best interests of our community, and we are committed to achieving that goal.

The county is looking to build a homeless support center. Are you supportive of the project? If so, how does it fit into the county’s overall plan to address the unhoused population and what are additional measures you would recommend?

I consistently advocate for individuals to have access to the resources and opportunities necessary for improving their lives. It is well-known that our community faces a significant shortage of beds for the unsheltered population. The establishment of the Homeless Support Center will address this critical need for men, women, and children. However, simply providing beds will not suffice in reducing the number of unsheltered individuals, which is our ultimate goal. Through a collaborative effort with Fayetteville Technical Community College and other community partners, we have the potential to lower this number by offering educational opportunities and resources that can fundamentally transform their living conditions.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Voter Guide: Democratic Cumberland County commissioner candidates on PFAS, E.E. Smith and more