Opinion: This election may be the biggest yet. What does Cumberland's voting data say?

Every presidential election is billed by some people as the biggest yet. This sentiment is expressed across the political spectrum and usually refers to the political consequences of that election.

This year is no different. I have heard both Democrats and Republicans say democracy is on the line, and I am sure you have, too. This idea has been and will be debated.

U.S. elections will be bigger in numbers, for sure

Now, in literal terms, it is generally true — though not always true — that each presidential election is bigger than the one that preceded it, due in part to normal population growth. The same is expected to be the case this year.

In 2020, the total number of voters nationwide in congressional contests and the race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump for the presidency was 154.6 million, according to the U.S. Census. The number from 2016 was 137.5 million.

This year, 244 million people are registered nationwide to vote as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump square off at the top of the ticket. If voting participation remains at 67% — the historic high of the last three elections — that means 162 million votes will be cast, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center.

So, here we grow again.

Cumberland County voter rolls — slightly higher so far

I looked at data for Cumberland County and found that our number of registered voters is slightly higher than at this point in 2020, according to figures through Oct. 5, 2024, from the North Carolina State Board of Elections. We currently have 222,488 registered voters, which includes active and inactive voters. Roughly this time in 2020, on Oct. 3, 2020, the county had 220,003 registered voters.

Now, of course, more people will register by Election Day. By the 2020 election on Nov. 3 of that year, Cumberland had 226,653 registered voters.

Registration closes by 5 p.m. Friday ,according to the election schedule. But people can also vote and register at the same time during one-stop or early voting , which begins Oct. 17 and ends at 3 p.m. Nov. 2, which is the Saturday before Election Day. Voters cannot register on Election Day, Nov. 5.

So, in short, you have plenty of time to get this squared away, so get on it, if you’re not registered already.

Male voters trail the women in Cumberland County

As of Oct. 5, the largest group of registered voters in the county were Democrats at 87,288, followed by unaffiliated voters at 81,943, then Republicans at 50,383.

The Democratic numerical advantage in a county that includes a larger population city like Fayetteville is not unusual. Statewide, however, the largest voting bloc is unaffiliated voters, followed by Democrats and Republicans — all the numbers are close.

Women in Cumberland County hold a large-ish edge over the fellas in registrations. There are 109,832 female registered voters and 88,506 male registered voters.

To that, I say: Come on, guys. Get with it.

The number of white and Black voters track closely in Cumberland County, with 88,205 white voters and 87,274 Black voters. The next largest ethnic group is Hispanic voters at 14,299, then Asian voters at 3,611 and American Indian/Alaska Native voters at 2,402.

Notable: There are 24,472 registered voters who are “undesignated,” another 14,299 listed as “other” and 2,137 listed as multiracial.

NC voter registration — easy as heck to check

Even if you think you are registered — check. Voter maintenance is a thing, and recently 750,000 ineligible voters were removed from our state’s rolls for reasons ranging from their having died, moved to a different county or out of state, requested to be removed or are not U.S. citizens.

The state Board of Elections has a detailed explanation of how this nearly two-year process works with video from the elections director Karen Brinson Bell. People have asked me if this removal is on the up and up, and I tell them, yes. I serve on a statewide, multipartisan elections commission where among other things we did a deep dive into how our elections work, and I can say we have a good, clean system — a model for other states — and it’s one thing Democrats and Republicans (and others) do together and should be proud.

I also tell folks the easiest way to check your registration or start the registration process is to go to Google, punch in “voter lookup NC” (don’t need the quotes) and voila, go from there.

Happy registering, and voting.

