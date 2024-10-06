Opinion: Democrats are not conceding rural North Carolina. Kamala Harris can win here.

Rural voters in North Carolina are speaking up and voting their interest this election. Although the New York Times' current polls indicate former President Trump is winning in our state other polls are very close.

Democrats are no longer conceding rural counties to the Republicans. Democrats are not only listening, but are actively engaging with issues essential to their communities: from access to health care, quality education and sustainable economics through small businesses and farming.

Rural NC communities are great places to live, but need economic opportunities

There is great excitement and expectation for Vice President Kamala Harris, which will translate into votes. I see this firsthand, as I live in rural North Carolina.

Rural communities are great places to live. They are quiet, surrounded by nature, outdoor recreation, farming and good neighbors regardless of politics.

Our rural communities in the South, however, often lack economic opportunities. Our young people are forced to leave for good-paying jobs. The urban and rural job opportunities are vastly different. However, agriculture and energy projects do offer possibilities.

Our schools are starving for resources to adequately prepare the next generation of leaders, employers, employees and business leaders. Several of these states' General Assemblies have failed to adequately fund public schools while providing additional funding for private schools. They have also passed laws to control women's bodies.

We encourage Kamala Harris to visit

This election offers a great opportunity for Vice President Harris to win in North Carolina through her economic plan for small businesses, reduction of prescription drugs and increase in affordable housing. Her plan outlined in response to the Farm Bureau questionnaire to support family farmers, ranchers and other small businesses, and strengthen competition in the agricultural supply chain, is welcomed by the farming communities.

We strongly encourage the team of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to visit North Carolina's rural as well as urban communities.

Eva Clayton is a former member of the U.S. House, representing the 1st Congressional District in eastern North Carolina from 1992 to 2003.

