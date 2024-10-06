Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Fayetteville Observer

    Is your North Carolina driver's license a Real ID? What to know before May 2025 deadline

    By Joseph Pierre, Fayetteville Observer,

    2 days ago

    Beginning May 7, 2025, you'll be required to have a Real ID-compliant driver's license or ID card or other federally approved form of identification to fly domestically in the United States.

    According to the Real ID Act of 2005, Real IDs are being implemented to strengthen Homeland Security and protect the authentication and issuance procedure standards of identification documents.

    Here's what you need to know about the change.

    New proposed rule

    On Sept. 12, the Transportation Security Administration published a notice proposing a new rule that suggests phasing in REAL ID enforcement over a period of two years, beginning May 7.

    "Because of the history of extensions related to REAL ID enforcement, (the Department of Homeland Security) believes that the public may continue to expect that additional extensions are likely and not feel urgency to obtain a REAL ID. DHS believes this pattern is likely to delay increased adoption in many states despite best efforts to inform the public, potentially leading to last-minute surges in demand for REAL IDs leading up to the deadline," the notice said.

    The notice states that only 56% of driver's licenses and other state-issued ID cards are compliant with the REAL ID law, first passed by Congress in 2005.

    Real ID vs Driver's license

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elkON_0vwEfINz00

    Driver's licenses and Real IDs will both allow you to drive.

    Real IDs can be used to board domestic flights in the U.S. and enter select federal facilities such as military installations.

    How much does Real ID cost in North Carolina?

    There is no additional cost to those who want a Real ID and need to renew their standard driver's license.

    If your license has not yet expired, the Department of Motor Vehicles will process the Real ID as a duplicate of your standard driver's license. A duplicate driver's license with the Real ID add-on will cost $16.75. During the renewal period, the cost is the same as a driver's license renewal.

    After the May 7, 2025, deadline, North Carolina residents will still be able to schedule an appointment with the DMV to receive a Real ID. If you still don't have a Real ID after the deadline, you must have a passport or other federal form of identification to fly domestically or go on federal property.

    More: NC will get hotter in the next 20 years. Here's what Cumberland County could see

    Can a Real ID replace your passport?

    While Real IDs can be used for travel throughout the United States, they cannot replace a passport for international flights. When flying internationally, passports are still the best form of identification to use.

    Is a Real ID required to fly domestically?

    Real IDs are not currently mandatory for domestic flights. After May 7, 2025, travelers must have a form of federal identification, like a passport or Real ID, to board domestic flights.

    The Transportation Security Administration does not require children under 18 to provide identification when traveling with an adult companion within the United States. The companion, however, will need acceptable identification.

    How do you get a Real ID in North Carolina?

    You can receive your Real ID by making an appointment at your local DMV office .

    The DMV will require you to show documents proving your identity , like a birth certificate, passport, social security number and proof of residency. Non-U.S. citizens must bring a document proving legal presence/lawful status.

    To initially receive the Real ID add-on, you must go in person to the DMV. After that, you can renew your Real ID online just like a standard driver's license.

    What does a Real ID look like?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EEdnK_0vwEfINz00

    A Real ID closely resembles a standard driver's license. Its key difference is the star located in the upper right corner, signifying the badge of Real ID approval.

    Remember to schedule an appointment with your local DMV before next year's implementation date and get ready to experience smoother and easier entry into federal facilities and domestic flights.

    Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Is your North Carolina driver's license a Real ID? What to know before May 2025 deadline

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    k smooth
    1d ago
    I fly private only ...
    k smooth
    1d ago
    you right about that better post it everywhere
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton is now a Category 5 headed for Florida. Here’s what NC can expect
    The News Observer22 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    North Carolina Restaurant Serves The 'Best Burger' In The Entire State
    WTQR Q104.14 days ago
    Snack Recalled In North Carolina Poses Possible 'Life-Threatening' Risk
    WDCG G1053 days ago
    No, FEMA isn’t giving people impacted by Hurricane Helene just $750
    WMAZ3 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Hurricane Helene's Aftermath: North Carolina Faces a New Crisis
    sciencealert.com6 days ago
    Funeral arrangements for Javion Magee will be Saturday in Maywood
    thenarrativematters.com3 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady19 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    North Carolina residents impacted by Helene likely to see some voting changes
    The Associated Press19 hours ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Historic Biltmore Estate suffers ‘extensive’ damage in some places after Helene thrashes North Carolina
    CNN3 days ago
    North Carolina family reeling after mother swept away from husband's arms in Helene's floods
    Fox Weather3 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida4 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio22 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy