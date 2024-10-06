Is your North Carolina driver's license a Real ID? What to know before May 2025 deadline

Beginning May 7, 2025, you'll be required to have a Real ID-compliant driver's license or ID card or other federally approved form of identification to fly domestically in the United States.

According to the Real ID Act of 2005, Real IDs are being implemented to strengthen Homeland Security and protect the authentication and issuance procedure standards of identification documents.

Here's what you need to know about the change.

New proposed rule

On Sept. 12, the Transportation Security Administration published a notice proposing a new rule that suggests phasing in REAL ID enforcement over a period of two years, beginning May 7.

"Because of the history of extensions related to REAL ID enforcement, (the Department of Homeland Security) believes that the public may continue to expect that additional extensions are likely and not feel urgency to obtain a REAL ID. DHS believes this pattern is likely to delay increased adoption in many states despite best efforts to inform the public, potentially leading to last-minute surges in demand for REAL IDs leading up to the deadline," the notice said.

The notice states that only 56% of driver's licenses and other state-issued ID cards are compliant with the REAL ID law, first passed by Congress in 2005.

Real ID vs Driver's license

Driver's licenses and Real IDs will both allow you to drive.

Real IDs can be used to board domestic flights in the U.S. and enter select federal facilities such as military installations.

How much does Real ID cost in North Carolina?

There is no additional cost to those who want a Real ID and need to renew their standard driver's license.

If your license has not yet expired, the Department of Motor Vehicles will process the Real ID as a duplicate of your standard driver's license. A duplicate driver's license with the Real ID add-on will cost $16.75. During the renewal period, the cost is the same as a driver's license renewal.

After the May 7, 2025, deadline, North Carolina residents will still be able to schedule an appointment with the DMV to receive a Real ID. If you still don't have a Real ID after the deadline, you must have a passport or other federal form of identification to fly domestically or go on federal property.

Can a Real ID replace your passport?

While Real IDs can be used for travel throughout the United States, they cannot replace a passport for international flights. When flying internationally, passports are still the best form of identification to use.

Is a Real ID required to fly domestically?

Real IDs are not currently mandatory for domestic flights. After May 7, 2025, travelers must have a form of federal identification, like a passport or Real ID, to board domestic flights.

The Transportation Security Administration does not require children under 18 to provide identification when traveling with an adult companion within the United States. The companion, however, will need acceptable identification.

How do you get a Real ID in North Carolina?

You can receive your Real ID by making an appointment at your local DMV office .

The DMV will require you to show documents proving your identity , like a birth certificate, passport, social security number and proof of residency. Non-U.S. citizens must bring a document proving legal presence/lawful status.

To initially receive the Real ID add-on, you must go in person to the DMV. After that, you can renew your Real ID online just like a standard driver's license.

What does a Real ID look like?

A Real ID closely resembles a standard driver's license. Its key difference is the star located in the upper right corner, signifying the badge of Real ID approval.

Remember to schedule an appointment with your local DMV before next year's implementation date and get ready to experience smoother and easier entry into federal facilities and domestic flights.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com .

