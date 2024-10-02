We've written a bout the to-die-for desserts you'll find at Cumberland County restaurants and stores , but this time, we want to hear from you.

Readers, which restaurants, food trucks and stores have the best desserts? The desserts can be any sweet treat — doughnuts, cake, cookies, ice cream, pie, custard — they just have to come from a licensed business (food truck, restaurant, bakery, store) in Cumberland County.

Add your pick to the form linked here and embedded below. We'll use your answers to create a poll that will be published Oct. 8, and we'll announce the winner of the poll on Oct. 14, National Dessert Day.

Microsoft Forms

News director Beth Hutson can be reached at bhutson@fayobserver.com at 910-486-3533.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: We want to know: Who has the best dessert in the Fayetteville area?