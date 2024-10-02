Opinion: The Fayetteville Chamber hosted a candidate forum. These issues stood out.

The Greater Fayetteville Chamber sponsored a candidates forum last week, and I was honored to be part of the team of journalists asking the questions.

The bulk of the questions were submitted by chamber members and vetted by its Government Accountability Committee, so I saw the event as a glimpse of what was not only the politicians’ minds but also the business community. The candidates were running for state and local offices and the tone of many of the questions and responses indicate the state of schools are on people's minds, and not just the school board candidates.

The candidates were running for the N.C. General Assembly, aka, the state legislature; the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners; the county Board of Education; and the Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors.

George Breece served as emcee, and my fellow journalists asking the candidates questions were Maydha Devarajan of CityView Media and Troy Williams of Up & Coming Weekly and a longtime Fayetteville Observer columnist. The questions were asked round-robin style; we went down a list, so competing candidates were not generally asked the same question.

A couple of consistent themes emerged, and in the conversation, a few of the candidates' remarks stood out to me. I don’t endorse candidates, so nothing more should be read into what I say below.

What I do instead during election season is encourage people to vote, but also learn about who is running for office. I trust the voter to take it from there. Keep your eyes peeled for our upcoming voter guide, where candidates respond to to questionnaires from The Fayetteville Observer.

Now, what stood out to me from the forum, which was held in Cumberland Hall Auditorium at Fayetteville Technical Community College:

E.E. Smith to Fort Liberty? A tilt toward 'yes,' but not by everyone

The potential relocation of E.E. Smith High School to what is now Stryker golf course on Fort Liberty reflected the split in the community over the fate of the historically Black school. From where I sat, more candidates favored the move than did not.

Pavan Patel, who is running for a District 2 seat on the county board of commissioners, called himself “very much in favor” of the relocation. The commissioners vote on the school system's budget.

“We are going to save $60 million,” said Patel, who participated with five other commissioner candidates. “By doing that, we can build a larger, newer facility that is in this generation that allows our students to compete with the children that are in Wake, Durham, Mecklenburg county.”

He added that savings generated by relocating would “also be able to fund over half a billion dollars of necessary maintenance that our 80-plus other Cumberland County Schools very, very much badly need.”

Deanna Jones, District 2 incumbent on the county Board of Education, noted that she voted against the E.E. Smith move to Stryker. She took part in the forum alongside challenger John Lee.

“I feel that it needs to stay in the neighborhood,” she said. “You can build a great state-of-art school in the neighborhood and that’s where we need to keep it.”

She said keeping it there would foster more community involvement, and mentioned the city of Fayetteville's initiative to revitalize the Murchison Road corridor.

“Also, I'm not in favor of all kids being bussed. You want some kids to walk to have the feel of a neighborhood school.”

Does NC voucher money 'follow the student?' One candidate does not think so

Janene Ackles, who is running for the District 43 State House seat, took aim at N.C. Opportunity Scholarships, aka school vouchers, that allow families to use taxpayer dollars for their children’s private school tuition. Ackles’ opponent is incumbent Republican Rep. Diane Wheatley, who voted with the Republican majority for the scholarships.

“There’s this myth out there that the funding follows the child,” Ackles said, which she called incorrect information. “Because after the 21st day and that money is already slated, if they want to put the child in a different school and take them out, that money does not follow the child. So why aren’t we able to at least prorate that money so that it has to go back to the public schools?”

Her remarks earned finger-snaps of praise from Democratic Sen. Val Applewhite and others. Applewhite and her Republican opponent, Semone Pemberton, took questions earlier in the forum.

There are lingering bad feelings over School Resource Officer surprise

I realized there is still some lingering discontent over the surprise decision by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to pull school resource officers from the schools. The duties are now partially covered by four different agencies — but there remain gaps.

Henry Tyson, who is running for a District 2 seat on the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, said that while the board does not have line-item veto of the Sheriff’s Office budget, as a matter of procedure and practice, the office does come before the board to get its budget approved.

“So, if there was issues that were being presented, absolutely the town of Hope Mills, the city of Fayetteville, all of our municipalities, should have been welcomed into that conversation early and in advance, so we didn’t leave our schools potentially defenseless and dangerous.”

Later, Susan Williams, the incumbent for District 5 on the school board, said the situation with resource officers was a “setback.” She participated in the forum alongside challenger Tracy Pelt.

“We’ve recouped. It’s not where I think we would want it to be,” she said. “Because we do need an SRO in every building. It is critical for those resource officers to be there.”

She added that when she taught schools, the students’ behavior would change when the SROs walked the halls. ”And they would come in the classrooms and educate the children and get to know them.”

Book bans — Cumberland schools has a process, says candidate

Like many school systems nationwide, Cumberland County Schools has received challenges to books it makes available to students.

Tom Hatch, a school board candidate in District 3, said he had been engaged in conversations on Facebook about the issue, and said he did not support banning books based on a list of books put out by different organizations. He participated in the forum alongside Delores Bell and Bryan Moore.

But Hatch said he is in favor of parents’ rights to question any material under a school board policy 3210, which starts with a challenge filed with the principal. That action can lead to a committee process that includes the principal, a media coordinator, a teacher, a parent and student, he said.

“They literally read the materials that are in question,” he said. “We can't just arbitrarily say, because they make a national registry of books that need to be pulled out of our schools, that we go and pull them out of the schools. We need to look at them as it relates to what's in the books, not that they match somebody's socioeconomic, political, religious backgrounds.”

Opinion Editor Myron B. Pitts can be reached at mpitts@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3559.

