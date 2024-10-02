Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Fayetteville Observer

    Opinion: The Fayetteville Chamber hosted a candidate forum. These issues stood out.

    By Myron B. Pitts, Fayetteville Observer,

    2 days ago

    The Greater Fayetteville Chamber sponsored a candidates forum last week, and I was honored to be part of the team of journalists asking the questions.

    The bulk of the questions were submitted by chamber members and vetted by its Government Accountability Committee, so I saw the event as a glimpse of what was not only the politicians’ minds but also the business community. The candidates were running for state and local offices and the tone of many of the questions and responses indicate the state of schools are on people's minds, and not just the school board candidates.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229ZsC_0vrGGUuR00

    The candidates were running for the N.C. General Assembly, aka, the state legislature; the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners; the county Board of Education; and the Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors.

    Cumberland County Board of Commissioners: 3 GOP candidates advance to general election

    George Breece served as emcee, and my fellow journalists asking the candidates questions were Maydha Devarajan of CityView Media and Troy Williams of Up & Coming Weekly and a longtime Fayetteville Observer columnist. The questions were asked round-robin style; we went down a list, so competing candidates were not generally asked the same question.

    A couple of consistent themes emerged, and in the conversation, a few of the candidates' remarks stood out to me. I don’t endorse candidates, so nothing more should be read into what I say below.

    What I do instead during election season is encourage people to vote, but also learn about who is running for office. I trust the voter to take it from there. Keep your eyes peeled for our upcoming voter guide, where candidates respond to to questionnaires from The Fayetteville Observer.

    Now, what stood out to me from the forum, which was held in Cumberland Hall Auditorium at Fayetteville Technical Community College:

    Cumberland County Commissioners: Three Democrats head to November general election

    E.E. Smith to Fort Liberty? A tilt toward 'yes,' but not by everyone

    The potential relocation of E.E. Smith High School to what is now Stryker golf course on Fort Liberty reflected the split in the community over the fate of the historically Black school. From where I sat, more candidates favored the move than did not.

    Pavan Patel, who is running for a District 2 seat on the county board of commissioners, called himself “very much in favor” of the relocation. The commissioners vote on the school system's budget.

    Opinion: NC runs very secure elections. And other things you need to know ahead of November.

    “We are going to save $60 million,” said Patel, who participated with five other commissioner candidates. “By doing that, we can build a larger, newer facility that is in this generation that allows our students to compete with the children that are in Wake, Durham, Mecklenburg county.”

    He added that savings generated by relocating would “also be able to fund over half a billion dollars of necessary maintenance that our 80-plus other Cumberland County Schools very, very much badly need.”

    Deanna Jones, District 2 incumbent on the county Board of Education, noted that she voted against the E.E. Smith move to Stryker. She took part in the forum alongside challenger John Lee.

    OPINION Pitts: Winning 'I Voted' sticker to include familiar Fayetteville and Cumberland County symbol

    “I feel that it needs to stay in the neighborhood,” she said. “You can build a great state-of-art school in the neighborhood and that’s where we need to keep it.”

    She said keeping it there would foster more community involvement, and mentioned the city of Fayetteville's initiative to revitalize the Murchison Road corridor.

    “Also, I'm not in favor of all kids being bussed. You want some kids to walk to have the feel of a neighborhood school.”

    Does NC voucher money 'follow the student?' One candidate does not think so

    Janene Ackles, who is running for the District 43 State House seat, took aim at N.C. Opportunity Scholarships, aka school vouchers, that allow families to use taxpayer dollars for their children’s private school tuition. Ackles’ opponent is incumbent Republican Rep. Diane Wheatley, who voted with the Republican majority for the scholarships.

    “There’s this myth out there that the funding follows the child,” Ackles said, which she called incorrect information. “Because after the 21st day and that money is already slated, if they want to put the child in a different school and take them out, that money does not follow the child. So why aren’t we able to at least prorate that money so that it has to go back to the public schools?”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LyuIn_0vrGGUuR00

    Her remarks earned finger-snaps of praise from Democratic Sen. Val Applewhite and others. Applewhite and her Republican opponent, Semone Pemberton, took questions earlier in the forum.

    There are lingering bad feelings over School Resource Officer surprise

    I realized there is still some lingering discontent over the surprise decision by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to pull school resource officers from the schools. The duties are now partially covered by four different agencies — but there remain gaps.

    Henry Tyson, who is running for a District 2 seat on the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, said that while the board does not have line-item veto of the Sheriff’s Office budget, as a matter of procedure and practice, the office does come before the board to get its budget approved.

    “So, if there was issues that were being presented, absolutely the town of Hope Mills, the city of Fayetteville, all of our municipalities, should have been welcomed into that conversation early and in advance, so we didn’t leave our schools potentially defenseless and dangerous.”

    Later, Susan Williams, the incumbent for District 5 on the school board, said the situation with resource officers was a “setback.” She participated in the forum alongside challenger Tracy Pelt.

    “We’ve recouped. It’s not where I think we would want it to be,” she said. “Because we do need an SRO in every building. It is critical for those resource officers to be there.”

    She added that when she taught schools, the students’ behavior would change when the SROs walked the halls. ”And they would come in the classrooms and educate the children and get to know them.”

    Book bans — Cumberland schools has a process, says candidate

    Like many school systems nationwide, Cumberland County Schools has received challenges to books it makes available to students.

    Tom Hatch, a school board candidate in District 3, said he had been engaged in conversations on Facebook about the issue, and said he did not support banning books based on a list of books put out by different organizations. He participated in the forum alongside Delores Bell and Bryan Moore.

    But Hatch said he is in favor of parents’ rights to question any material under a school board policy 3210, which starts with a challenge filed with the principal. That action can lead to a committee process that includes the principal, a media coordinator, a teacher, a parent and student, he said.

    “They literally read the materials that are in question,” he said. “We can't just arbitrarily say, because they make a national registry of books that need to be pulled out of our schools, that we go and pull them out of the schools. We need to look at them as it relates to what's in the books, not that they match somebody's socioeconomic, political, religious backgrounds.”

    Opinion Editor Myron B. Pitts can be reached at mpitts@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3559.

    This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Opinion: The Fayetteville Chamber hosted a candidate forum. These issues stood out.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Kathy Maxwell
    2d ago
    we can't get enough teachers, therapist(speech/ot/pt) & other schools need updates why EES such an issue?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 hours ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz19 days ago
    GA Supreme Court skeptical in appeal by man convicted of killing 3 in Savannah car chase
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy