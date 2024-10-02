Your guide to Oktoberfest, corn mazes, haunted houses and fall fun in the Fayetteville area

Plenty of fun activities are planned this month in the Fayetteville area to celebrate Halloween and all things fall.

Below you'll find a roundup of haunted houses, corn mazes, festivals and fun for the grownups, too, in Cumberland County and the surrounding areas.

Pumpkin patches, hayrides and corn mazes

• Gillis Hill Road Produce , 2899 Gillis Hill Road, Fayetteville, has a corn maze and pumpkin patch, as well as fall-related items in its shop. The corn maze is $13 admission per person and includes the corn maze, playground, farm animals and a hay ride. It's open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Visit facebook.com/gillishillroadproduce or call 910-308-9342 for more information.

• Nazro Farms , 145 Bettie Hamilton Lane, Spring Lake, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday in October with activities including a pumpkin patch, vendors, food trucks, hayrides and a corn maze. Admission to the farm and corn maze is $12. Visit facebook.com/nazrofarms for more information.

• Galloway Farm , 370 Artesia Road, Hallsboro, has a corn maze, plenty of other activities and games, farm animals, tractor-pulled wagon rides and a gift shop. It's open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday; and by appointment only Tuesday through Friday. Tickets start at $13. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit gallowayfarmnc.com .

• Hubbs Farm , 10276 U.S. 421, Clinton, has a 15-acre maze, wagon rides, train rides, a pumpkin patch and plenty of other activities. It's open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays in October (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1); and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Ends Nov. 2. Tickets start at $6.50. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit hubbsfarmnc.com .

• Gross Farms , 1606 Pickett Road, Sanford, has a corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides and more fun activities. It's open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday in October; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 3; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 3. The pumpkin patch only is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday in October. Tickets start at $5 for the pumpkin patch only and $20 for an all-access day pass. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit grossfarms.com or call 919-498-6727

• Smith's Nursery and Produce Farm , 443 Sanders Road, Benson, has a pumpkin patch, hay rides and farm animals. A moonlit hayride is scheduled for Oct. 25, and a haunted trail and movie night is scheduled for Oct. 26. Visit smithsnurseryinc.com for more information.

Fairs, carnivals and festivals

• AutumnFest Southern Pines is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Park, 145 SE Broad, Southern Pines. Featuring arts, crafts, live entertainment, food and more. Visit mooreart.org/autumnfest for more information.

• T he North Carolina State Fair is Oct. 11-27 at the N.C. State Fairgrounds, 4285 Trinity Road, Raleigh. Visit ncagr.gov/divisions/ncstatefair/2024 for more information including schedules, ticket prices, event days and attractions.

• The Fall Carnival at Dunrovin Country Store and Exotic Animal Sanctuary is from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 at 5460 U.S. 1, Vass. It will feature games, animal encounters, concessions, crafts, photo opportunities and more. Visit facebook.com/events/431332929935291 for more information and to purchase tickets, which start at $25 for 10.

• Halloween Vendor Crawl Market: The market will feature vendors, foods trucks, trick-or-treat and a kids zone. It's from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at Edward Mendoza Municipal Park, 774 Little River Road, Spring Lake. Visit facebook.com/events/964361725457707 for more information.

• 4th Friday and Zombie Walk: Fayetteville's annual Zombie Walk will be the main event at the October 4th Friday hosted by Cool Spring Downtown District. Come dressed in your best undead costumes for this family-friendly event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 25. Visit facebook.com/events/1161763611675491 for more information.

• Oktoberfest: The festival will feature Kinderfest with music, crafts, a bubble artist and Halloween fun from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and traditional Oktoberfest activities from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at James W. Tufts Memorial Park, 1 Village Green Drive, Pinehurst. Visit facebook.com/events/792651926367726 for more information.

• The Fall Festival at Carvers Creek is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2, Long Valley Access, 2505 Long Valley Road, Spring Lake. The festival features vendors, food trucks, hayrides, canoe tours, story walk, fishing and more. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/events/2288828804809111 for more information.

• The 4th Annual Fall Bazaar at Roseland Barn , featuring vendors, crafters and food, is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 at 2712 Roseland Road, Aberdeen. Visit facebook.com/RoselandBarn for more information.

Haunted attractions

• Aberdeen Fear Factory: Located at 10570 N.C. 211, Aberdeen, the Aberdeen Fear Factory, which bills itself as the largest indoor haunt in North Carolina, has tickets starting at $35. It's open from 7:45 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; Oct. 11-12; Oct. 18-20; Oct. 25-27; and Oct. 31-Nov. 2. Visit aberdeenfearfactory.com for more information and to buy tickets.

• Backwoods Terror Ranch haunted attraction is open 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through Nov. 2 and on Oct. 31 at Sweet Valley Ranch, 2990 Sunnyside School Road, Fayetteville. Tickets start at $15. Visit sweetvalleyranchnc.com for more information and to buy tickets.

• Hollow Acres "The Field of Misfits:" A haunted attraction in Robeson County that also features a free outdoor movie area and food vendors, is located at 565 Boyd Road in Fairmont. It's open from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday night in October; 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and Oct. 31; and 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Nov. 1-2. Tickets start at $15. Visit hollowacresthefieldofmisfits.com for more information and to buy tickets.

• Stoney Point Trail of Terror: The tour of a haunted mansion and wooded trail, at 7221 Stoney Point Road, Fayetteville, serves as an annual fundraiser for the Stoney Point Fire Department. It's open from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October and from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Halloween. Tickets range from $15 to $30. at Visit undeadfd.com for more information and to buy tickets.

• Zombie Paintball and Haunted House: Black Ops Paintball at 2112 River Road, Fayetteville, offers an opportunity to shoot zombies with a paintball gun during a hayride or tour a haunted house and trail. Tickets start at $30. Visit blackopspaintball.org/fayetteville/zombie-paintball for more information and to buy tickets.

Cumberland County library activities

The Cumberland County Public Library system has numerous fall activities for different age groups. Here's a sampling, but visit the library system's events page at cumberland.librarycalendar.com/events/upcoming to see a full list and more details.

• Five Little Pumpkins Scavenger Hunt: Find the pumpkins for a prize. Throughout October at West Regional Library, 7469 Century Circle, Fayetteville. Call 910-483-7727 ext. 1481 for more information. All ages.

• Fun Friday for Teens: Salt Spiderwebs: Create a unique work of art from 2:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at East Regional Library, 4809 Clinton Road, Fayetteville. Call 910-483-7727 ext. 1414 for more information. Ages 12-14

• Family Trivia: Spooky Edition: A family-friendly trivia competition from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at Headquarters Library, 300 Maiden Lane, Fayetteville. Call 910-483-7727 ext. 1361 for more information. Ages 12 and up.

• Toddler Story Time: Hooting Owls! Storytime for 1- to 3-year-olds from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at Spring Lake Community Library, 101 Laketree Blvd., Spring Lake. Call 910-483-7727 ext. 1459 for more information.

• Tween Skills: Pumpkin Dip & Snax: Make a snack from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18 at Cliffdale Regional Library, 6882 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville. Registration is required and ends at 4 p.m. Oct. 18. Call 910-483-7727 ext. 1449 to register. Ages 10-14.

• Brilliant Bats: Learn all about bats and participate in hands-on activities with educators from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 19. at Bordeaux Community Library, 3711 Village Drive. Call 910-483-7727 ext. 1381 for more information. Ages 6-11.

• Terrific Tuesday: Ghost Stories: Enjoy spooky stories, games and crafts from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at North Regional Library, 855 McArthur Road, Fayetteville. Call 910-483-7727 ext. 1436 for more information. Ages 6-11.

• Haunted House Escape Room: Unravel the mystery of the stolen ruby necklace from 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Hope Mills Community Library, 3411 Golfview Road, Hope Mills. Call 910-483-7727 ext. 1425 for more information. Ages 12-18.

Fun at Cape Fear Botanical Garden

Cape Fear Botanical Garden is located at 536 N. Eastern Blvd. Visit capefearbg.org for more information.

• Kids’ Night Out in the Garden: Spooky, Science Fun: Parents can drop their kids off for an evening of science-related activities like potions and slime and night-time adventures, including making s'mores over a campfire. For ages 8-12, it's $35 per child or $25 for members. It's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 18. Preregister at form.jotform.com/241634934758972 .

• Halloween at the Boo-tanical Garden: The outdoor walk-through interactive experience features light displays, candy stations, a costume contest, a vendor market and more will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 24; and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 25-27. Tickets range from $7 to $25, depending on age, membership and whether tickets are purchased in advance. Buy tickets at etix.com/ticket/v/26840/cape-fear-botanical-garden .

Museum activities

• Halloween Revels: Poetry and Prophecy: Live theater with a historical Halloween twist at the Museum of the Cape Fear, 801 Arsenal Ave., in partnership with Sweet Tea Shakespeare. Event happens Oct. 17-19 and Oct. 24-25 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10. Visit museumofthecapefear.ncdcr.gov for more information or to purchase tickets.

• Cross Creek Cemetery No. 2 Walking Tours: Held by the Fayetteville History Museum every Friday in October from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the cemetery at the corner of Lamon and Ann streets. Participants are invited to wear costumes on Oct. 25 for a special Halloween fact-or-treat event. Visit fcpr.us/facilities/museums/fayetteville-area-transportation-and-local-history-museum for more information.

Parks and nature

See the changing colors of fall with a picnic and a hike through one of these state or local parks.

• Carver's Creek State Park: Located at 2505 Long Valley Road, Spring Lake, Carver's Creek has 13 miles of trails. Visit ncparks.gov/state-parks/carvers-creek-state-park for more information.

• Raven Rock State Park: Located at 3009 Raven Rock Road in Lillington, Raven Rock has 40 miles of hiking and biking trails. Visit ncparks.gov/state-parks/raven-rock-state-park for more information.

• The Cape Fear River Trail , with multiple access points, is a seven-mile-long paved path that includes views of the Cape Fear River at some points. Parking is available at Clark Park, 631 Sherman Drive, Fayetteville. Visit fcpr.us/parks-trails/trails/cape-fear-river-trail for more information.

Bars and breweries

• Oktoberfest at Dirtbag: A weekend of beer, live music, contests, a farmers market and food trucks at Dirtbag Ales, 5435 Corporation Drive, Hope Mills. It's from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Visit facebook.com/DirtbagAles for more information.

• Gaston Brewery Halloween Event: From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Gaston Brewing Taproom, 421 Chicago Drive, Fayetteville, will have food, craft vendors, face painting, card readings, a free outdoor movie and more. Visit facebook.com/gbc910taproom for more information.

• Annual Oktoberfest Celebration: Enjoy food, beer, music and games starting at noon Oct. 12 at Railhouse Brewery, 105 E. South St., Unit C, in Aberdeen. Visit facebook.com/railhouse.brewery.7 for more information.

• Drag brunch: Carolina Drag Brunch hosts a spooky drag show a t Gaston Brewing Taproom starting at 11 a.m. Oct. 13 at 421 Chicago Drive, Fayetteville. Tickets start at $15. Visit facebook.com/CarolinaDragBrunch for more information, including how to purchase tickets.

• "Hocus Pocus" & "Beetlejuice" Movie Night at Dirtbag: Starting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Dirtbag Ales , 5435 Corporation Drive, Hope Mills. Visit facebook.com/DirtbagAles for more information.

• Ghoulish Gathering: A Halloween event featuring a costume party and karaoke is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 26 at Dirtbag Ales, 5435 Corporation Drive, Hope Mills. Visit facebook.com/DirtbagAles for more information.

• Fayetteville Art Attack, Haunting Halloween Art Show: The Art Attack will feature artists from multiple mediums, live performances, shopping and food. It's from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 30 at the Church Entertainment Lounge at Paddy's, 2606 Raeford Road, Suite A, Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/@ChurchEntertainmentLounge for more information.

Theater

• Dracula: The Radio Play: See and hear a radio play of the classic tale from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and Oct. 25-26 at 3711 S. Main St., Hope Mills. Tickets are $10. Visit facebook.com/events/1271508307620927 for more information and to buy tickets.

Fort Liberty

For more information about any of the following activities or to see things to do on Fort Liberty, visit liberty.armymwr.com/calendar .

• Movie night and costume party: Bring your blankets to watch "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire." Attendees can also participate in field games and a costume contest. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Smith Lake Recreation Area on Normandy Drive, Fort Liberty.

• Haunted Trail: This Halloween celebration will feature beer and food, pumpkin painting, bouncy houses and family-friendly Halloween movies. It's $5 to walk the trail. From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 19 at Beckwith Lodge, 1500 Howell St., Building F-4208, Fort Liberty.

• Halloween Carnival: Wear Halloween costumes and play carnival games and activities. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 26 at Throckmorton Library, Building 1-3346, R. Miller Street, Fort Liberty.

• Howl-o-ween: Dress your pet up in costume for fun activities, including trick-or-treating, for pets at Paws on Post pet kennel . It's $5 per pet. From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at 5-1401 Knox St., Fort Liberty.

