    Your guide to Oktoberfest, corn mazes, haunted houses and fall fun in the Fayetteville area

    By Beth Hutson, Fayetteville Observer,

    2 days ago

    Plenty of fun activities are planned this month in the Fayetteville area to celebrate Halloween and all things fall.

    Below you'll find a roundup of haunted houses, corn mazes, festivals and fun for the grownups, too, in Cumberland County and the surrounding areas.

    Know of one we missed? Email news@fayobserver.com to have your event added to the list. Be on the lookout for a roundup of trick-or-treat and trick-or-trunk events later this month.

    Pumpkin patches, hayrides and corn mazes

    Gillis Hill Road Produce , 2899 Gillis Hill Road, Fayetteville, has a corn maze and pumpkin patch, as well as fall-related items in its shop. The corn maze is $13 admission per person and includes the corn maze, playground, farm animals and a hay ride. It's open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Visit facebook.com/gillishillroadproduce or call 910-308-9342 for more information.

    Nazro Farms , 145 Bettie Hamilton Lane, Spring Lake, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday in October with activities including a pumpkin patch, vendors, food trucks, hayrides and a corn maze. Admission to the farm and corn maze is $12. Visit facebook.com/nazrofarms for more information.

    Galloway Farm , 370 Artesia Road, Hallsboro, has a corn maze, plenty of other activities and games, farm animals, tractor-pulled wagon rides and a gift shop. It's open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday; and by appointment only Tuesday through Friday. Tickets start at $13. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit gallowayfarmnc.com .

    Hubbs Farm , 10276 U.S. 421, Clinton, has a 15-acre maze, wagon rides, train rides, a pumpkin patch and plenty of other activities. It's open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays in October (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1); and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Ends Nov. 2. Tickets start at $6.50. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit hubbsfarmnc.com .

    Gross Farms , 1606 Pickett Road, Sanford, has a corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides and more fun activities. It's open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday in October; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 3; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 3. The pumpkin patch only is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday in October. Tickets start at $5 for the pumpkin patch only and $20 for an all-access day pass. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit grossfarms.com or call 919-498-6727

    Smith's Nursery and Produce Farm , 443 Sanders Road, Benson, has a pumpkin patch, hay rides and farm animals. A moonlit hayride is scheduled for Oct. 25, and a haunted trail and movie night is scheduled for Oct. 26. Visit smithsnurseryinc.com for more information.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38L6iC_0vrGGGnV00

    Fairs, carnivals and festivals

    AutumnFest Southern Pines is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Park, 145 SE Broad, Southern Pines. Featuring arts, crafts, live entertainment, food and more. Visit mooreart.org/autumnfest for more information.

    • T he North Carolina State Fair is Oct. 11-27 at the N.C. State Fairgrounds, 4285 Trinity Road, Raleigh. Visit ncagr.gov/divisions/ncstatefair/2024 for more information including schedules, ticket prices, event days and attractions.

    The Fall Carnival at Dunrovin Country Store and Exotic Animal Sanctuary is from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 at 5460 U.S. 1, Vass. It will feature games, animal encounters, concessions, crafts, photo opportunities and more. Visit facebook.com/events/431332929935291 for more information and to purchase tickets, which start at $25 for 10.

    Halloween Vendor Crawl Market: The market will feature vendors, foods trucks, trick-or-treat and a kids zone. It's from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at Edward Mendoza Municipal Park, 774 Little River Road, Spring Lake. Visit facebook.com/events/964361725457707 for more information.

    4th Friday and Zombie Walk: Fayetteville's annual Zombie Walk will be the main event at the October 4th Friday hosted by Cool Spring Downtown District. Come dressed in your best undead costumes for this family-friendly event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 25. Visit facebook.com/events/1161763611675491 for more information.

    Oktoberfest: The festival will feature Kinderfest with music, crafts, a bubble artist and Halloween fun from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and traditional Oktoberfest activities from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at James W. Tufts Memorial Park, 1 Village Green Drive, Pinehurst. Visit facebook.com/events/792651926367726 for more information.

    The Fall Festival at Carvers Creek is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2, Long Valley Access, 2505 Long Valley Road, Spring Lake. The festival features vendors, food trucks, hayrides, canoe tours, story walk, fishing and more. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/events/2288828804809111 for more information.

    The 4th Annual Fall Bazaar at Roseland Barn , featuring vendors, crafters and food, is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 at 2712 Roseland Road, Aberdeen. Visit facebook.com/RoselandBarn for more information.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYUcm_0vrGGGnV00

    Haunted attractions

    Aberdeen Fear Factory: Located at 10570 N.C. 211, Aberdeen, the Aberdeen Fear Factory, which bills itself as the largest indoor haunt in North Carolina, has tickets starting at $35. It's open from 7:45 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; Oct. 11-12; Oct. 18-20; Oct. 25-27; and Oct. 31-Nov. 2. Visit aberdeenfearfactory.com for more information and to buy tickets.

    Backwoods Terror Ranch haunted attraction is open 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through Nov. 2 and on Oct. 31 at Sweet Valley Ranch, 2990 Sunnyside School Road, Fayetteville. Tickets start at $15. Visit sweetvalleyranchnc.com for more information and to buy tickets.

    Hollow Acres "The Field of Misfits:" A haunted attraction in Robeson County that also features a free outdoor movie area and food vendors, is located at 565 Boyd Road in Fairmont. It's open from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday night in October; 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and Oct. 31; and 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Nov. 1-2. Tickets start at $15. Visit hollowacresthefieldofmisfits.com for more information and to buy tickets.

    Stoney Point Trail of Terror: The tour of a haunted mansion and wooded trail, at 7221 Stoney Point Road, Fayetteville, serves as an annual fundraiser for the Stoney Point Fire Department. It's open from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October and from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Halloween. Tickets range from $15 to $30. at Visit undeadfd.com for more information and to buy tickets.

    Zombie Paintball and Haunted House: Black Ops Paintball at 2112 River Road, Fayetteville, offers an opportunity to shoot zombies with a paintball gun during a hayride or tour a haunted house and trail. Tickets start at $30. Visit blackopspaintball.org/fayetteville/zombie-paintball for more information and to buy tickets.

    Cumberland County library activities

    The Cumberland County Public Library system has numerous fall activities for different age groups. Here's a sampling, but visit the library system's events page at cumberland.librarycalendar.com/events/upcoming to see a full list and more details.

    Five Little Pumpkins Scavenger Hunt: Find the pumpkins for a prize. Throughout October at West Regional Library, 7469 Century Circle, Fayetteville. Call 910-483-7727 ext. 1481 for more information. All ages.

    Fun Friday for Teens: Salt Spiderwebs: Create a unique work of art from 2:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at East Regional Library, 4809 Clinton Road, Fayetteville. Call 910-483-7727 ext. 1414 for more information. Ages 12-14

    Family Trivia: Spooky Edition: A family-friendly trivia competition from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at Headquarters Library, 300 Maiden Lane, Fayetteville. Call 910-483-7727 ext. 1361 for more information. Ages 12 and up.

    Toddler Story Time: Hooting Owls! Storytime for 1- to 3-year-olds from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at Spring Lake Community Library, 101 Laketree Blvd., Spring Lake. Call 910-483-7727 ext. 1459 for more information.

    Tween Skills: Pumpkin Dip & Snax: Make a snack from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18 at Cliffdale Regional Library, 6882 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville. Registration is required and ends at 4 p.m. Oct. 18. Call 910-483-7727 ext. 1449 to register. Ages 10-14.

    Brilliant Bats: Learn all about bats and participate in hands-on activities with educators from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 19. at Bordeaux Community Library, 3711 Village Drive. Call 910-483-7727 ext. 1381 for more information. Ages 6-11.

    Terrific Tuesday: Ghost Stories: Enjoy spooky stories, games and crafts from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at North Regional Library, 855 McArthur Road, Fayetteville. Call 910-483-7727 ext. 1436 for more information. Ages 6-11.

    Haunted House Escape Room: Unravel the mystery of the stolen ruby necklace from 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Hope Mills Community Library, 3411 Golfview Road, Hope Mills. Call 910-483-7727 ext. 1425 for more information. Ages 12-18.

    Fun at Cape Fear Botanical Garden

    Cape Fear Botanical Garden is located at 536 N. Eastern Blvd. Visit capefearbg.org for more information.

    Kids’ Night Out in the Garden: Spooky, Science Fun: Parents can drop their kids off for an evening of science-related activities like potions and slime and night-time adventures, including making s'mores over a campfire. For ages 8-12, it's $35 per child or $25 for members. It's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 18. Preregister at form.jotform.com/241634934758972 .

    Halloween at the Boo-tanical Garden: The outdoor walk-through interactive experience features light displays, candy stations, a costume contest, a vendor market and more will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 24; and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 25-27. Tickets range from $7 to $25, depending on age, membership and whether tickets are purchased in advance. Buy tickets at etix.com/ticket/v/26840/cape-fear-botanical-garden .

    Museum activities

    Halloween Revels: Poetry and Prophecy: Live theater with a historical Halloween twist at the Museum of the Cape Fear, 801 Arsenal Ave., in partnership with Sweet Tea Shakespeare. Event happens Oct. 17-19 and Oct. 24-25 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10. Visit museumofthecapefear.ncdcr.gov for more information or to purchase tickets.

    Cross Creek Cemetery No. 2 Walking Tours: Held by the Fayetteville History Museum every Friday in October from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the cemetery at the corner of Lamon and Ann streets. Participants are invited to wear costumes on Oct. 25 for a special Halloween fact-or-treat event. Visit fcpr.us/facilities/museums/fayetteville-area-transportation-and-local-history-museum for more information.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xRIOV_0vrGGGnV00

    Parks and nature

    See the changing colors of fall with a picnic and a hike through one of these state or local parks.

    Carver's Creek State Park: Located at 2505 Long Valley Road, Spring Lake, Carver's Creek has 13 miles of trails. Visit ncparks.gov/state-parks/carvers-creek-state-park for more information.

    Raven Rock State Park: Located at 3009 Raven Rock Road in Lillington, Raven Rock has 40 miles of hiking and biking trails. Visit ncparks.gov/state-parks/raven-rock-state-park for more information.

    The Cape Fear River Trail , with multiple access points, is a seven-mile-long paved path that includes views of the Cape Fear River at some points. Parking is available at Clark Park, 631 Sherman Drive, Fayetteville. Visit fcpr.us/parks-trails/trails/cape-fear-river-trail for more information.

    More: These epic fall hikes are a short drive from Fayetteville

    Bars and breweries

    Oktoberfest at Dirtbag: A weekend of beer, live music, contests, a farmers market and food trucks at Dirtbag Ales, 5435 Corporation Drive, Hope Mills. It's from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Visit facebook.com/DirtbagAles for more information.

    Gaston Brewery Halloween Event: From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Gaston Brewing Taproom, 421 Chicago Drive, Fayetteville, will have food, craft vendors, face painting, card readings, a free outdoor movie and more. Visit facebook.com/gbc910taproom for more information.

    Annual Oktoberfest Celebration: Enjoy food, beer, music and games starting at noon Oct. 12 at Railhouse Brewery, 105 E. South St., Unit C, in Aberdeen. Visit facebook.com/railhouse.brewery.7 for more information.

    Drag brunch: Carolina Drag Brunch hosts a spooky drag show a t Gaston Brewing Taproom starting at 11 a.m. Oct. 13 at 421 Chicago Drive, Fayetteville. Tickets start at $15. Visit facebook.com/CarolinaDragBrunch for more information, including how to purchase tickets.

    "Hocus Pocus" & "Beetlejuice" Movie Night at Dirtbag: Starting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Dirtbag Ales , 5435 Corporation Drive, Hope Mills. Visit facebook.com/DirtbagAles for more information.

    Ghoulish Gathering: A Halloween event featuring a costume party and karaoke is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 26 at Dirtbag Ales, 5435 Corporation Drive, Hope Mills. Visit facebook.com/DirtbagAles for more information.

    Fayetteville Art Attack, Haunting Halloween Art Show: The Art Attack will feature artists from multiple mediums, live performances, shopping and food. It's from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 30 at the Church Entertainment Lounge at Paddy's, 2606 Raeford Road, Suite A, Fayetteville. Visit facebook.com/@ChurchEntertainmentLounge for more information.

    Theater

    Dracula: The Radio Play: See and hear a radio play of the classic tale from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and Oct. 25-26 at 3711 S. Main St., Hope Mills. Tickets are $10. Visit facebook.com/events/1271508307620927 for more information and to buy tickets.

    Fort Liberty

    For more information about any of the following activities or to see things to do on Fort Liberty, visit liberty.armymwr.com/calendar .

    Movie night and costume party: Bring your blankets to watch "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire." Attendees can also participate in field games and a costume contest. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Smith Lake Recreation Area on Normandy Drive, Fort Liberty.

    Haunted Trail: This Halloween celebration will feature beer and food, pumpkin painting, bouncy houses and family-friendly Halloween movies. It's $5 to walk the trail. From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 19 at Beckwith Lodge, 1500 Howell St., Building F-4208, Fort Liberty.

    Halloween Carnival: Wear Halloween costumes and play carnival games and activities. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 26 at Throckmorton Library, Building 1-3346, R. Miller Street, Fort Liberty.

    Howl-o-ween: Dress your pet up in costume for fun activities, including trick-or-treating, for pets at Paws on Post pet kennel . It's $5 per pet. From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at 5-1401 Knox St., Fort Liberty.

    News director Beth Hutson can be reached at bhutson@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3533.

    This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Your guide to Oktoberfest, corn mazes, haunted houses and fall fun in the Fayetteville area

