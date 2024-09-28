Open in App
    Chicken wing chain set to open its first Fayetteville location in former Bojangles

    By Lizmary Evans, Fayetteville Observer,

    2 days ago

    A new spot for wing lovers is coming to Fayetteville with the restaurant opening one of its first North Carolina locations on Ramsey Street.

    Touchdown Wings, a growing Georgia-based chain known for its variety of wing flavors, is opening shop in a former Bojangles at 3440 Ramsey St.

    "Whether you are craving for traditional or boneless style wings, we've got you covered with our 30 different mouth-watering flavors that you can choose from," the company's website said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TljNY_0vmuRfCM00

    With more than 40 locations, most of them in Georgia, and a few in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and St. Louis, Missouri, Touchdown Wings on its website has the Fayetteville location listed as "coming soon." Another North Carolina location is listed as coming soon in Mint Hill, near Charlotte.

    More food news: Myrtle Beach restaurant loved by locals opening in Fayetteville next week

    The menu features a variety of chicken wings with diverse flavors, served with fries. Other offerings include hamburgers, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, salads, seafood, chicken tenders and fried rice.

    Attempts to reach the company and franchise owner for comment regarding the opening date were unsuccessful.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251FZg_0vmuRfCM00

    The details

    Address: 3440 Ramsey St.

    On the web: touchdownwings.com

    Reporter Lizmary Evans covers growth and development for The Fayetteville Observer. You can reach her at LEvans@gannett.com

    This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Chicken wing chain set to open its first Fayetteville location in former Bojangles

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Sonny
    1d ago
    When one open another few closes and the cycle continues! It’s not the chain it’s the workers who ruin your taste buds!
    DDow
    1d ago
    We don’t need any more restaurants!! We need a Trader Joe’s and Costco.
    View all comments
