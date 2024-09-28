Chicken wing chain set to open its first Fayetteville location in former Bojangles

A new spot for wing lovers is coming to Fayetteville with the restaurant opening one of its first North Carolina locations on Ramsey Street.

Touchdown Wings, a growing Georgia-based chain known for its variety of wing flavors, is opening shop in a former Bojangles at 3440 Ramsey St.

"Whether you are craving for traditional or boneless style wings, we've got you covered with our 30 different mouth-watering flavors that you can choose from," the company's website said.

With more than 40 locations, most of them in Georgia, and a few in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and St. Louis, Missouri, Touchdown Wings on its website has the Fayetteville location listed as "coming soon." Another North Carolina location is listed as coming soon in Mint Hill, near Charlotte.

The menu features a variety of chicken wings with diverse flavors, served with fries. Other offerings include hamburgers, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, salads, seafood, chicken tenders and fried rice.

Attempts to reach the company and franchise owner for comment regarding the opening date were unsuccessful.

The details

Address: 3440 Ramsey St.

On the web: touchdownwings.com

