    • The Fayetteville Observer

    Skibo Road furniture chain files bankruptcy, holds going-out- of-business sale

    By F.T. Norton, Fayetteville Observer,

    2 days ago

    Bankruptcy has led to the closure of another chain store in Fayetteville.

    Furniture retailer Conn's Home Plus is closing all 170 stores, affecting 4,000 employees across 15 states, including a location across from Cross Creek Mall in Skibo Road's Cross Creek Plaza.

    The Fayetteville store is among 12 North Carolina locations closing, along with stores in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

    USA Today reported that in December, the company acquired fellow home goods retailer W.S. Badcock, which operated Badcock Home Furniture & More locations across the Southeast.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HeCyr_0vmuReJd00

    More business news: A popular taproom is embarking on a new venture — its own plaza featuring 7 tenants

    However, the retailer reported a net loss of nearly $77 million for 2023 and a 7.8% decrease in revenue year over year in its fourth-quarter earnings call in April. Badcock also announced it is closing an additional 35 stores on top of the shuttered Conn's locations.

    A going-out-of-business sale of 50-70% off is underway online and at its physical stores.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vpZfo_0vmuReJd00

    This is the most recent large retailer to close in the area after filing bankruptcy. Teen fashion retailer Rue 21 announced in May it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and would close all 543 locations , which included two shops that closed in June here.

    In 2023, after years of dismal sales and numerous failed turnaround plans , Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy and closed all 360 named stores and 120 buybuy Baby storefronts. Locally, that meant vacating the buybuy Baby shop in the Freedom Town Center and Bed Bath & Beyond in the Cross Pointe Center .

    F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

    This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Skibo Road furniture chain files bankruptcy, holds going-out- of-business sale

    Comments / 10
    Add a Comment
    JLG75
    2d ago
    This store just opened in this location earlier this year. Why open new stores only to close them down six months later?
    Doctor Detroit
    2d ago
    conns selling to people and people not paying for the merchandise yeah they get it pay about 2or3 months that's it I always said this place should have been like a rent to own it was to easy to walk in and walk out with anything
    View all comments
