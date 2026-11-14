Photo Credit: @lilyrose_depp/Instagram

Lily-Rose Depp is making waves once again, thanks to her photos from a set. The French-American actress was spotted filming “Playmates” in LA. She is seen slaying in a risky leather top and denim shorts.

Lily-Rose Depp’s plunging black halter top brings a daring edge to her on-set look

Take a look at the latest photos of Rose Depp’s plunging black halter top, which brings a daring edge to her on-set look.

Lily’s new look from the set of her upcoming film “Playmates” has been going viral. The “Nosferatu’ star was shooting for the film at Trashy Lingerie in Los Angeles.

She is seen wearing a black leather halter-neck crop top with a corseted bodice. The piece, held up by spaghetti straps, features a low, plunging neckline and helps her flaunt her midriff.

Lily pairs the plunging top with low-rise blue denim micro shorts, elevating her toned legs. She adds Tazz slippers, layered chains, tiny earrings, bracelets, and a ring. Moreover, her middle-parted straight hair and soft makeup provide a neat finish.

The post Lily-Rose Depp Gives the Classic Halter Top a Very Risqué Makeover appeared first on theFashionSpot.