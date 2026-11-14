Photo Credit: @haileybieber / Instagram

Hailey Bieber brought some serious heat to her early birthday celebrations with a striking red-hot corset top from Dolce & Gabbana. The model gave fans a glimpse of the intimate gathering, where she posed beside a towering birthday cake while wearing the eye-catching vintage piece.

Hailey Bieber’s red-hot Dolce & Gabbana corset top wildly hangs by the thinnest straps for early birthday party

Hailey Bieber corset featured an intricate red-and-black python print that immediately drew attention. Its fitted silhouette hugged her figure, while delicate black spaghetti straps held the daring design in place. A black lace trim framed the neckline, adding a delicate lingerie-inspired detail to the bold red look.

The top also featured a vivid red band across the bust and a matching sheer panel along the hem. Its layered construction gave the piece a corset-like finish, while the textured python pattern added depth. The barely-there straps created an especially striking contrast against the structured body of the top.

Hailey paired the statement piece with a black skirt, keeping the rest of her outfit understated. She pulled her brunette hair back into a sleek updo, allowing the neckline and delicate straps to remain visible. Her minimal accessories and natural-looking makeup kept the attention on the vintage corset.

The piece is identified as a Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2005 runway red python corset. The vintage listing describes it as an Italian size 40 and notes its excellent vintage condition. Its early-2000s design gave Hailey’s birthday outfit a nostalgic fashion twist.

The celebration came ahead of her birthday, with friends and her husband Justin Bieber joining the festivities. Photos and clips showed Hailey posing beside a two-tier baby pink cake covered in decorative frosting, cherries, and tall candles. She also shared a few playful moments as she prepared to blow out the candles.

Fans quickly showered the model with birthday wishes and compliments. “She’s Queen,” one commenter wrote. Another sent her a heartfelt message: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY SISTER IN CHRIST HAILEY. JESUS CHRIST BLESS HER.”

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