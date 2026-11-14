Photo Credit: Brianna Bryson/WireImage via Getty Images

Halle Bailey brought serious glamour to the 2026 GQ Men of the Year celebration in Los Angeles. The actress turned heads in a daring black leather coat dress from Sergio Hudson’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection. Its plunging neckline and structured silhouette made the statement piece difficult to miss.

Halle Bailey shows off her curves in plunging Sergio Hudson coat dress at GQ MOTY

The double-breasted design featured glossy, crocodile-embossed leather that added texture to the dramatic ensemble. Its wide, folded lapels framed a deep neckline, leaving plenty of skin exposed across Bailey’s chest. The daring cut created a striking contrast with the otherwise tailored design, while the fitted waist highlighted her curves.

The coat dress also featured a row of prominent buttons running down the front. Its long sleeves and sharply defined shoulders gave the outfit a powerful, polished finish. Meanwhile, the midi-length hemline featured a front slit that revealed Bailey’s legs as she posed on the red carpet. She completed the look with pointed black heels.

Bailey also brought some sparkle through her accessories. She wore Anayah Jewellery’s Lila Choker and Earrings Set, featuring a statement necklace with a vivid green centre stone. Matching green earrings added another pop of colour against the all-black outfit. For extra shine, she added a Le Vian Platinum and Vanilla Diamond Ring. Her jewellery gave the dramatic leather look a luxurious finish without distracting from its plunging neckline.

The actress completed her beauty look with a sleek braided updo, which gathered her hair into an intricate high bun. Her glowing makeup featured defined eyes, sculpted cheeks and a glossy finish. The hairstyle also kept her neckline and statement jewellery fully visible.

Bailey shared the red-carpet moment with fans, while fashion accounts highlighted the Sergio Hudson design and her jewellery choices. Fans also filled the comments with heart and heart-eyes emojis. “Gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another called her “My princess.”

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