Photo Credit: Maya Dehlin/WireImage via Getty Images

Hunter Schafer puts on a leggy display in a tiny brown leather minidress and an oversized Prada shearling jacket at the “Blade Runner 2099” premiere. She pairs the structured dress with sheer patterned tights and black heels. Chopard diamond drop earrings add a striking touch of sparkle to the ensemble. The look comes from Prada, as per a post on Instagram.

Hunter Schafer puts on a seriously leggy display in a tiny Prada micro minidress at ‘Blade Runner 2099’ premiere

Hunter Schafer wears a brown leather minidress with a structured sweetheart bodice and ruched panels. The glossy leather follows her torso and ends high on her thighs, leaving her legs front and center. Moreover, the corset-style seams give the tiny dress a sculpted shape.

Over the dress, she drapes an oversized dark brown shearling jacket from Prada. She dons the Prada Hooded Shearling Jacket, and its large collar frames her shoulders. The jacket hangs open, so the plush texture contrasts with the sleek leather underneath. The fur has a deep chocolate tone with a glossy finish. The sleeves end at her wrists, letting her hands rest at her sides.

Below the hem, sheer black tights with a subtle pattern cover her long legs. The dark, mesh-like texture adds contrast against the glossy leather, and the sheer tights keep the focus on the length of her legs. She finishes the look with black pointed heels.

Additionally, the diamond drop earrings are from Chopard, featuring clustered, pear-shaped stones. Her hair is pulled into a sleek updo that sits high at the crown, with loose strands framing her face. Her makeup stays polished, with defined eyes and a soft pink lip.

She stands in front of the “Blade Runner” backdrop with her arms relaxed and her fingertips resting on her thighs. The warm brown tones pair with the cool gray backdrop. Schafer balances soft shearling with sleek leather while attending the “Blade Runner 2099” Premiere. The tiny minidress, patterned tights, and pointed heels give the premiere look a bold, sculpted edge.

The post Hunter Schafer Has Legs for Days in Teeny Tiny Prada Micro Minidress appeared first on theFashionSpot.