Photo Credit: @brooksnader / Instagram

Brooks Nader brought a sultry touch to her holiday wardrobe with a tiny $38 Owin micro minidress. The model showed off the look in an Instagram Story, sharing her full outfit and holiday gift picks with followers. Her little black dress made a statement with its ultra-short hemline and figure-hugging fit.

Brooks Nader flaunts her long legs in teeny tiny Owin micro minidress

Photo Credit: @brooksnader/Instagram

The sleeveless design featured a high mock neckline that kept the upper half of the dress relatively understated. However, its ruched detailing added texture to the fitted silhouette. The gathered fabric hugged Nader’s waist and hips, while the short hemline rode high on her thighs. The result was a leggy look that put her long legs firmly in the spotlight.

Nader gave the simple black dress a more dramatic finish with her choice of layers. She wore a long black leather coat over it, leaving the front open to reveal the mini underneath. The oversized outerwear added an edgy contrast to the dress’s sleek, bodycon shape.

Sheer black tights extended the monochromatic styling and added another layer to the outfit. Meanwhile, pointed black heels gave the ensemble a polished finish and further elongated her legs. Nader also accessorized with oversized black sunglasses, while her long blonde hair fell in loose waves around her shoulders.

The dress appears in an Amazon listing under the OWIN brand. Described as a sleeveless ruched bodycon cocktail party mini, the piece features a mock neck and a close-fitting shape. The listing also displays several colour options, including blue, white, purple, orange and red, alongside the black version.

Nader’s latest outfit arrived roughly a week after her appearance in Victoria’s Secret’s holiday pajama campaign. She joined JaNa Craig, Leah Kateb, Maura Higgins and Mia Calabrese for the festive shoot. While wearing plaid sleepwear, she added a cheeky lingerie detail with a black thong waistband peeking above her pajama bottoms.

That campaign embraced playful holiday styling, but Nader’s latest look delivered a different kind of statement. This time, her tiny black minidress took centre stage, with sheer tights, pointed heels and a leather coat completing the leggy ensemble.

The post Brooks Nader’s Tiny $38 Owin Micro Minidress Rides High on Her Thighs appeared first on theFashionSpot.