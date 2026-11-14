Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images for Prime Video

Hunter Schafer added sparkle to the premiere of her new sci-fi series, Blade Runner 2099. The actress wore a distressed brown Prada leather corset dress, layered under a dark brown fur jacket. Chopard diamond earrings and glittering tights completed her moody, futuristic look

Hunter Schafer dazzles in Chopard diamonds and leather micro minidress at ‘Blade Runner 2099’ premiere

Hunter Schafer wears a distressed Prada leather corset dress and Chopard high jewelry to the Blade Runner 2099 premiere. The 27-year-old attended the Los Angeles premiere on November 12 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. According to an Instagram post, the earrings are Chopard diamond high jewelry. Each one is a long, tapered cluster of pointed diamonds arranged in tiers. They stood out against the browns and blacks of the rest of her outfit.

Schafer layered a Prada hooded shearling jacket in deep chocolate brown over a short, distressed leather corset dress featuring a sweetheart neckline. The jacket’s oversized collar framed her face, and it slipped off her shoulders as she posed. Sheer black tights with a faint sparkle and black pointed heels finished the outfit. Dara Allen styled the look, and Sandy Ganzer gave her a metallic, smoky eye. The beauty and styling echoed Pris, the replicant Daryl Hannah played in the original 1982 film.

She posed with her hands resting on her thighs in front of the metallic backdrop, where the orange Blade Runner lettering glowed behind her. Previously, she wore Prada to the Academy Museum Gala.

Schafer stars as Cora, a fugitive who assumes the identity of a blade runner, opposite Michelle Yeoh. The series debuts on Prime Video on November 25. Yeoh matched the dark mood in LaQuan Smith, wearing a brown jacket with flared jeans. Cast members Matthew Needham, Dimitri Abold and Lewis Gribben also attended. The show follows Cora and Olwen, a replicant nearing the end of her life, 50 years after the events of Blade Runner 2049.

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