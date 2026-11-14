Photo Credit: Roger Kisby/Getty Images for "Flesh Impact" via Getty Images

Dakota Johnson brought effortless elegance to a screening of “Flesh Impact” in Los Angeles with a romantic lace-forward ensemble. The 37-year-old actor stepped out wearing coordinated Loretta Caponi separates, adding a luxurious finishing touch with a Valentino Garavani shoulder bag. Moreover, the sophisticated look balanced delicate fabrics with statement accessories, making it one of her chicest recent appearances.

Dakota Johnson makes lacy unbuttoned dress and bodysuit luxe with Valentino bag for ‘Flesh Impact’

Dakota Johnson layered the Loretta Caponi Sinalunga floral-embroidered satin midi dress, priced at $1,255, over a black lacy bodysuit. The dress featured a plunging V-neckline with a collar, while golden floral embroidery contrasted beautifully against the black fabric. Lace trims at the cuffs and hem enhanced the romantic aesthetic. Left unbuttoned, the dress revealed the sheer lace bodysuit underneath, giving the outfit a subtly daring edge.

She paired the flowing outer layer with the matching Loretta Caponi Montepulciano Trousers, retailing for $800. The wide-leg satin trousers featured delicate floral embroidery and a scalloped sheer lace hem that peeked out beneath the dress. Together, the coordinating separates created a fluid silhouette while maintaining an elegant eveningwear feel.

Johnson elevated the monochrome ensemble with the Valentino Garavani DeVain Small Shoulder Bag in Animalier jacquard fabric. Valued at $2,330, the structured accessory featured the house’s signature VLogo hardware in a light gold-tone finish. She completed the look with a few gold-tone rings that added a subtle hint of sparkle without overwhelming the outfit.

Her beauty styling stayed true to her signature understated glamour. Johnson wore her jet-black hair long and straight with her iconic full fringe framing her face. Meanwhile, her makeup featured glowing skin, softly defined eyes, rosy-pink lips, and a natural flush that complemented the romantic outfit. The polished beauty look allowed the intricate embroidery and lace details to remain the focal point.

The appearance follows ongoing speculation surrounding Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly. Meanwhile, photographers have recently captured the pair on several late-night outings in Los Angeles.

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