Photo Credit: Laurent Hou / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

Bettina Trump brings vibrant jewel-toned glamour and classic evening elegance to Palm Beach. Attending Bvlgari’s exclusive Eclettica High Jewelry Gala alongside Donald Trump Jr., she commands attention against a stunning waterfront backdrop. She wears a past-season burgundy Pucci gown featuring dramatic feather accents. Bettina effortlessly proves that plunging necklines, fluid draped silk, and delicate feathery textures create an unforgettable gala fashion moment.

Bettina Trump’s plunging Pucci draped gown gets a feathery twist for Bulgari gala

Bettina Trump models a striking deep burgundy evening dress designed by Italian luxury house Pucci. The sleeveless gown features a deeply plunging V-neckline and a crisscrossed, draped bodice that cinches her waist. Soft, feathery embellishments trim the left shoulder strap, adding a playful, high-fashion twist to the sleek silhouette. Below the waist, the rich burgundy fabric flows into a full, floor-length A-line skirt that pools gently at her feet. She pairs the vibrant gown with subtle drop earrings and delicate bracelets, letting the plunging neckline shine.

Standing outside at a historic 1920s Palm Beach waterfront estate, Bettina poses warmly between Donald Trump Jr. in a classic black tuxedo and guest Desiree Nemati. Behind the trio, a glowing red Bvlgari sign illuminates the night sky over the water. Bettina stands tall, rests one arm relaxed at her side, and flashes a bright smile toward the camera.

Her long, golden-blonde hair falls straight down past her shoulders in sleek, glossy strands with a clean center part. Her beauty team creates a radiant evening look featuring warm bronzed cheeks, smooth glowing skin, soft eyeliner, and a natural rose-nude lip color.

Bettina masterfully blends timeless resort elegance with bold Italian couture drama. By choosing a feathery, draped Pucci gown for the Bvlgari Eclettica Gala, she delivers a standout fashion moment. She carries the plunging, floor-sweeping silhouette with complete poise and grace. Bettina continues to solidify her presence as a stylish figure on the Palm Beach social circuit.

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