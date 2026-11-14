Photo Credit: @samanthamcmillen_stylist / Instagram

Elle Fanning embraced the whimsical spirit of Panem while promoting “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.” The actor stepped out for an appearance on the Today Show wearing a striking Thom Browne look from the Spring/Summer 2027 collection. She later shared photos of the outfit on Instagram, captioning the post, “woke up to watch the Sunrise for the @todayshow.” Moreover, the butterfly-inspired ensemble immediately reminded fans of the playful elegance associated with Effie Trinket.

Elle Fanning brings Effie Trinket energy to ‘Hunger Games’ press with sheer Thom Browne butterfly skirt

Elle Fanning’s Thom Browne ensemble balanced fantasy with couture craftsmanship. The look featured a sleeveless black bodysuit decorated with a colorful anatomical butterfly-inspired print in shades of blue, red, yellow, and white. Meanwhile, the dramatic yellow-and-black butterfly skirt stole the spotlight. Designed with voluminous pleats, the skirt featured a sheer white net overlay that added movement and a romantic twist. A signature red, white, and black striped ribbon wrapped around the waist, tying into a bow while revealing Thom Browne’s distinctive boxer-brief-inspired waistband.

The intricate details elevated the look even further. The flowing butterfly-print skirt finished with soft white tulle peeking from the hem, creating an airy layered effect. Fanning completed the outfit with black open-toe sandals and carried a sculptural butterfly handbag from Thom Browne’s Spring 2027 Ready-to-Wear collection. The statement accessory echoed the collection’s nature-inspired theme and perfectly complemented the whimsical silhouette.

Her beauty styling remained soft and effortless. The actor wore her blonde hair in a deep side part with loose waves cascading over one shoulder. Her makeup highlighted her natural freckles across her cheeks and nose. Meanwhile, lightly defined eyes, brushed brows, rosy blush, and glossy pink lips completed the fresh look. Celebrity stylist Samantha McMillen paired the ensemble with hair by Jenda Alcorn and makeup by Erin Ayanian Monroe.

The butterfly motif carried special meaning throughout Thom Browne’s Spring 2027 collection. Fanning offered a stylish nod to Effie Trinket‘s unforgettable flair in her playful Thom Browne ensemble while promoting “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.” Moreover, the striking outfit brought a touch of couture fantasy to the press tour.

The post Elle Fanning Channels Effie Trinket in Thom Browne Skirt With Sheer Twist appeared first on theFashionSpot.