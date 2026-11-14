Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for the The Latin Recording Academy

Karol G brings dazzling stage presence and regal Latin heritage to the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards. Styled by Brett Alan Nelson, the Colombian superstar commands the spotlight during a live performance. She wears a custom metallic gold gown designed by Adan Terriquez. Karol G effortlessly proves that liquid gold fabrics, plunging sweetheart necklines, and traditional embroidery create an unforgettable awards-night fashion moment.

Karol G goes for gold in plunging body-hugging Adan Terriquez gown at Latin Grammys

Karol G models a breathtaking custom metallic gold ensemble crafted by Adan Terriquez. The strapless gown features a fitted corset bodice with a plunging sweetheart neckline that highlights her décolletage. Intricate floral embroidery and traditional charro-inspired detailing run down the body-hugging mermaid silhouette, flaring out dramatically at the knees with a pleated ruffle hem. She layers a matching cropped gold bolero jacket over her shoulders, featuring structured lapels and ornamental gold buttons along the sleeves and sides.

Performing live on stage under warm spotlights, Karol G sings passionately into a matching gold handheld microphone. She closes her eyes, tilts her head back in emotion, and raises one hand gracefully toward her chest while wearing a sparkling diamond ring. She keeps her neck bare, letting the plunging gold sweetheart neckline and intricate embroidery shine.

Her long honey-blonde hair is pulled back into a sleek, low ponytail with soft, wavy tendrils framing her face. Her beauty team creates a luminous stage look featuring warm bronzed cheeks, glowing skin, defined brows, and a glossy berry-nude lip color.

Karol G masterfully blends Mexican craftsmanship with high-octane pop star glamour. By wearing a plunging, body-hugging gold Adan Terriquez gown at the Latin Grammys, she delivers a top-tier performance look. She carries the opulent, metallic silhouette with complete confidence and passion. Karol G continues to solidify her status as a true global icon who dominates every stage.

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