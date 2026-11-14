Photo Credit: Brianna Bryson/WireImage via Getty Images

Ice Spice let her bra do the talking at a star-studded Los Angeles party. The rapper wore a plunging DSQUARED2 gown with a blush bra bodice fully on display. A bright green skirt under a sheer overlay gave the look its pop of color.

Ice Spice puts her bra on full display in plunging DSQUARED2 dress with a sheer skirt at GQ MOTY

Ice Spice wears a bra-baring DSQUARED2 gown to the GQ Men of the Year party. The rapper attended the 2026 GQ Men of the Year party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Angel Reese, Halle Bailey and Ayo Edebiri also hit the carpet, but Ice Spice stood out in the one splash of chartreuse.

According to a fashion account, the outfit is from DSQUARED2 Spring 2027. The top is a blush satin and lace bra bodice with blue trim, cut with narrow straps and a deep plunge. Below it, a chartreuse column skirt hugs her hips and trails into a train. The gown appears to have a sheer overlay.

The video shared by the account pairs her look with a Spring 2027 image of a model reclining on an ornate blue sofa. The model wears the same bra top and green gown, and Ice Spice kept the design nearly unchanged. From the side, the skirt shows its close fit through the hips before it flares at the hem.

Ice Spice carried a pink feathered Dior clutch, which she held low in front of her. Slim bracelets and long, sleek hair kept the accessories simple. Her makeup matched the dress, with pink blush and green shimmer on her lids.

She posed against the red GQ backdrop with a finger resting on her cheek, while photographers shot from both sides. Later clips show her seated with friends in the same outfit. Another shows her in a car, with the bodice and feathered clutch in view. Early commenters responded to the post with fire emojis.

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