Photo Credit: @samanthamcmillen_stylist - Instagram

Elle Fanning brought another colorful designer look to her promotional appearances for “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” in a high-cut bodysuit. The actress wore a striking Thom Browne ensemble for her latest press appearance. It featured a playful mix of colors and patterns.

Elle Fanning’s high-cut Thom Browne bodysuit is truly a work of art for ‘Hunger Games’ press

Elle wore a sleeveless Thom Browne bodysuit from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection. The high-cut design featured a rounded neckline and a fitted shape that followed her frame. The front featured a colorful print with abstract shapes in blue, purple, red, yellow, and white. The mix of colors gave the bodysuit its standout look. The artwork-like pattern included curved lines and contrasting shapes that gave the bodysuit a distinctive finish.

The bodysuit was paired with a long, flowing skirt from the same collection, creating a contrast between the fitted upper half and the more relaxed lower silhouette. A multicolored waistband connected the two pieces, while a sheer fabric panel added another layer to the outfit. Elle completed the look with Giuseppe Zanotti Libeth 105 sandals in black, featuring an open toe, a slim front strap, and a tall stiletto heel.

For beauty, the actress wore her blonde hair loose in soft waves, with a deep side part and one side falling across her face. Her makeup featured softly defined eyes, a natural pink lip, and a subtle flush on her cheeks.

Elle has experimented with playful and unconventional silhouettes throughout her recent fashion appearances. For a New York press event in September, she opted for a sheer navy Coach dress. It featured layers of tulle and tiny bows running down the bodice. The shorter layer underneath gave it a micro-mini dress effect, while a red bow in her hair and matching heels completed the look.

Her sheer Coach minidress offered another playful take on press-tour dressing. Elle continues to bring unexpected designer looks to her film promotions. From playful prints to sheer fabrics, she has explored a range of styles.

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