Photo Credit: @kyliejenner / Instagram

Kylie Jenner is giving fans another glimpse of what could be the next KHY drop. The beauty mogul recently shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram carousel while on set, teasing a sleek black corset jumpsuit that instantly grabbed attention. Captioning the post, “can’t talk rn i’m on set,” Jenner kept the focus on the striking design. Moreover, the unreleased KHY piece featured dramatic sheer side panels that elevated the otherwise classic black silhouette.

Kylie Jenner’s new KHY corset jumpsuit has sheer panels running all the way down the side

Kylie Jenner embraced a sultry aesthetic in the fitted black jumpsuit. The one-piece featured a structured corset bodice with a plunging sweetheart neckline trimmed in delicate lace. Thin adjustable shoulder straps added a barely-there touch, while the sculpted corset hugged her figure and highlighted her signature silhouette. Meanwhile, sheer mesh panels ran along both sides of the legs, creating a see-through effect that contrasted with the opaque corset construction.

The unreleased KHY design appeared to blend lingerie-inspired details with contemporary shapewear styling. The fitted bodice flowed seamlessly into the full-length jumpsuit, while the transparent mesh inserts elongated the legs and added dimension. Although the piece has yet to appear on the KHY website, it immediately sparked interest among fans eagerly awaiting the brand’s next launch.

Jenner completed the look with effortless glam beauty. She wore her brunette hair in a center part with soft, loose waves framing her face. Her makeup leaned into warm neutral tones, featuring defined brows, brown eyeshadow, fluttery lashes, rosy blush, and glossy nude-brown lips. She also sported long almond-shaped nails in a soft beige shade, keeping the overall look polished yet understated.

The Instagram carousel captured Jenner enjoying the shoot with a series of playful poses. She smiled, laughed, and relaxed around an outdoor seating area filled with wooden tables and gray chairs, offering fans a candid behind-the-scenes glimpse. While Jenner revealed little about the project itself, the teaser successfully put the spotlight on the new KHY corset jumpsuit. Specifically, its sheer side panels quickly became the standout feature of the unreleased design.

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