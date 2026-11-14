Photo Credit: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

British actor Ella Purnell brought vintage glamour to the “Sweetpea” Season 2 photocall in London. She stepped onto the red carpet wearing a complete Alexander McQueen Fall/Winter 2026 Ready-to-Wear look by creative director Seán McGirr. The feminine floral ensemble showcased Purnell’s polished personal style.

Ella Purnell has legs for days in silky Alexander McQueen micro shorts for ‘Sweetpea’ Season 2 photocall

Ella Purnell’s Alexander McQueen outfit blended structure with delicate details. She wore a sleeveless silk peplum top featuring a classic crew neckline and a sculptural flared waist. Crafted from shimmering ivory fabric, the top was decorated with soft pink and blue floral prints intertwined with muted green leaves. The metallic finish added dimension, while the peplum silhouette created a flattering, vintage-inspired shape.

The “Fallout” star paired the top with matching micro shorts that echoed the same floral print. White lace trim finished the hem, giving the shorts a romantic, bloomers-inspired look that complemented the peplum design. Meanwhile, the coordinated set offered a fresh take on occasion dressing while staying true to Alexander McQueen’s couture-like craftsmanship.

Purnell completed the ensemble with Alexander McQueen’s Women’s Koko Pumps in black satin, priced at $1,500. The pointed-toe heels featured dark silver leather brogue-inspired trim, lace-up detailing with a bow, and a sculptural polished wedge heel. She accessorized with two silver-toned diamond rings, a simple gold band, and long dangling earrings that subtly elevated the outfit.

Her beauty look perfectly matched the retro aesthetic. Purnell styled her brunette hair with a center part and soft waves that curled inward at the ends, channeling 1960s and 1970s-inspired silhouettes. The actor paired the hairstyle with shimmering silver eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, softly defined brows, glossy soft-pink lips, and a delicate flush of blush. Altogether, the sparkling makeup and vintage-inspired hair completed one of the most elegant fashion moments of the “Sweetpea” Season 2 photocall.

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