Photo Credit: @mckennagraceful / Instagram

Mckenna Grace brought a burst of color to her “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” promotional appearances with a micro minidress. The actress stepped out in a floral La Fuori minidress covered in intricate embellishments. Its playful silhouette added a fresh touch to her press tour wardrobe.

Mckenna Grace brings the flower power to ‘Hunger Games’ press in La Fuori micro minidress

Mckenna Grace opted for La Fuori’s Floral Arbor Beaded Mini Dress, with Molly Dickson styling her look for the appearance. The sleeveless dress featured a high halter neckline and a fitted bodice that hugged her frame. Colorful floral embellishments covered the design, giving the mini silhouette a vibrant, textured finish.

The dress featured tiny blue, white, yellow, and pink flowers, with delicate beadwork adding texture and sparkle throughout. The floral detail covered the fitted silhouette, which ended in a short, uneven hemline above her thighs. The intricate floral beadwork stood out against the dress’s short, fitted silhouette.

Grace kept her accessories simple, letting the floral details stand out. She paired the dress with white heels that matched its light base. Her blonde hair was styled in a sleek, low ponytail with a center part and a few softly styled sections framing her face. For makeup, she opted for shimmering eye makeup, rosy cheeks, and a glossy pink lip. The pastel shades also tied in with the colors of her dress.

This isn’t the first time Grace has opted for a statement-making mini dress. For Cultured Magazine’s Artists’ Dinner, she wore a sheer black Spiritus Dress from Annie’s Ibiza. It featured floral embroidery and sparkling beadwork over a transparent mesh base, along with a square neckline and scalloped edges. She completed the look with black pointed-toe pumps and a matching embellished necktie choker.

Grace continues to try different styles for her press tour appearances. From black lace to colorful floral details, she has shown that she can make a mini dress work in more than one way.

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