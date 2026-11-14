Photo Credit: Travis Ball/Billboard via Getty Images

Rosalia unforgettably celebrated a history-making night at the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. The 34-year-old Spanish singer-songwriter posed proudly in the press room with her five Grammy trophies while wearing a custom Dior creation by Jonathan Anderson. The lacy, see-through dress with thin strings instantly became one of the evening’s standout looks. The bold ensemble matched the magnitude of her record-breaking wins.

Rosalia’s Dior dress goes lacy and see-through while hanging by just 2 strings at Latin Grammys

Rosalia’s Dior gown balanced romance with daring details. Crafted from black silk and lace, the dress appeared to hang from two ultra-thin shoulder strings that gave it an almost weightless effect. Sheer lace sleeves rested off the shoulders and connected to the sweetheart neckline, adding an elegant touch. A satin bow draped from the gathered frill bust down the center of the gown, creating soft movement through the floor-length silhouette.

The intricate construction of the dress made it even more striking. The fitted midsection featured layered textures, combining floral-patterned satin with delicate crochet-inspired lace. The lace underlayer ended above her thighs before flowing into a sheer, see-through skirt that reached the floor. The transparent panels added depth while maintaining the gown’s ethereal feel.

Rosalía kept her accessories understated to let the couture design shine. She wore a delicate silver-toned chain bracelet and long almond-shaped translucent nails. Her black hair fell in loose, soft waves with a center part, while blonde highlights framing the crown created an eye-catching halo effect. Her beauty look remained refined with softly defined eyes, brows, rosy-pink lips, and a subtle flush of blush.

The Latin Grammys appearance became even more memorable after the singer swept the ceremony with five wins. She made history by becoming the first female solo artist to win Album of the Year three times, taking home the top prize for “Lux.” She also earned Song of the Year, Best Pop Song for “La Perla,” Best Alternative Music Album, and Best Short Form Music Video for “Sauvignon Blanc.”

Following the ceremony, Rosalía celebrated with fans on Instagram, writing, “LUX 6 grammys ALBUM OF THE YEAR!!!!! thank you very much to all @latingrammys 10000 emotions.” Ultimately, the heartfelt post capped off her milestone night in spectacular Dior couture.

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