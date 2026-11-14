Photo Credit: Julian Hamilton/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Cara Delevingne has never been one to play it safe with fashion, and her latest outing proved it once again. She recently stepped out in a daring unbuttoned blazer, effortlessly showing off her toned midriff. The model-actress posed in the jaw-dropping look at GQ’s Men of the Year event.

Cara Delevingne turns heads with latest daring blazer look

Take a look at Delevingne looking striking as ever in a bold blazer look:

Cara Delevingne graced the GQ red carpet in a daring unbuttoned black pinstripe blazer. The oversized, structured silhouette created a relaxed yet polished look, while the open front kept it sultry and modern.

The getup proved once again why the 34-year-old is known for mixing classic menswear-inspired pieces with an edgy twist. She kept the rest of her look simple and confident, pairing it with her signature bold brows, natural glam, and soft wavy hair with a loose fringe framing her face.

Also in attendance were Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro, Matt Damon, Chris Rock, Inde Navarrette, Belmont Cameli, Owen Thiele, Ayo Edebiri, Benito Skinner, and Tinashe, among others.

The post Cara Delevingne Flashes Her Toned Midriff in Daring Unbuttoned Blazer appeared first on theFashionSpot.