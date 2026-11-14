Photo Credit: @tatemcrae / Instagram

Tate McRae raised the temperature with a twist in a stylish denim bra top and tiny shorts in new Instagram photos. McRae shared a lengthy carousel of photos with a simple caption. The 23-year-old singer wrote: “This is a hilariously accurate depiction of my life rn.” She soundtracked the post with Beach House’s “Majorette.”

Tate McRae dazzles in a denim bra and mini shorts in new photo dump

Check out Tate McRae looking gorgeous in a tiny denim bra and micro shorts in her new Instagram photos:

It appears McRae is still going all out to promote her latest hit single, “Housewife,” with her new Instagram photos. In the first photo of the carousel, the singer modelled a denim top with shorts featuring attached frills. She paired the look with a silver choker, a bangle bracelet, and black open-toe heels.

The “greedy” hitmaker held what appeared to be a mop like a golf club inside her closet. McRae opted for soft glam makeup featuring eyeliner and soft nude lipstick, while her honey-blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders.

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