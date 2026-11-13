Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Keira Knightley is making a striking fashion statement in her latest photoshoot for The New York Times, posing in a see-through lace dress. The British actress embraced a daring look for the publication, stepping away from her usual understated elegance. Dressed in a revealing Simone Rocha creation, Knightley proved that sheer fashion can be both sophisticated and bold.

Keira Knightley poses in completely see-through Simone Rocha lace dress for The New York Times

Keira Knightley’s see-through dress was one of the standout elements of the photoshoot. The black Simone Rocha creation featured delicate lace detailing and transparent fabric that offered a glimpse of the actress’s silhouette underneath.

The sleeveless piece featured a plunging V-shaped neckline framed by intricate floral lace. Sheer mesh panels extended across the chest and shoulders, while darker lace embellishments provided coverage strategically. The dress also featured a loose, flowing silhouette, with lace detailing extending towards the hemline.

Adding another layer to the ensemble, the actress wore an oversized dark jacket draped loosely around her shoulders and arms. The piece’s voluminous sleeves contrasted with the sheer, delicate fabric underneath, creating an effortlessly dramatic combination.

For her glam, Knightley wore her brown hair in a slightly tousled bob with a side part. Her makeup featured softly defined eyes, subtle contouring, and a natural nude lip, complementing the moody atmosphere of the photographs.

In one image, Knightley posed against a dark backdrop, looking directly at the camera. Another photograph captured her reclining on a striking red-and-burgundy striped carpet. The photographs were taken by Gabula Laurent, while stylist Leith Clark confirmed the actress’s Simone Rocha ensemble on Instagram Stories.

Beyond the fashion moment, Knightley’s New York Times interview explored her experiences with intense media scrutiny during the early years of her career. The actress reflected on being followed by paparazzi and touched upon the phone-hacking scandal, drawing connections between those experiences and the themes explored in her recent projects.

In conclusion, Keira Knightley’s Simone Rocha look brought an unexpected edge to her latest New York Times appearance.

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