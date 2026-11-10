Doja Cat Gives Micro Minidress a Saint Laurent Upgrade for Talk Show

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Doja Cat rarely lets a studio appearance pass without a fashion moment, and her turn on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” was no exception. The rapper wore a purple micro minidress, yet the dress was only part of the story. Doja Cat’s real showstopper, though, was a pair of angular, crystal-covered earrings from Saint Laurent. Paired with towering red platforms, they gave the outfit a sharp edge, and the result was a fun, playful look.

Doja Cat’s micro minidress gets a Saint Laurent upgrade for ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Doja Cat’s micro minidress came from Maria Lucia Hohan. Celeb Style Radar lists it as the label’s Jamila Dress, a lilac satin design with long, cape-like sleeves. Its single, soft colour also left plenty of room for the jewellery.

The Saint Laurent earrings were the real draw. Doja donned the house’s Resin & Crystal Geometric Drop Earrings, which feature a bold, dark top in resin paired with a split, crystal-embellished drop. Against the rapper’s lilac minidress, the glossy black shape and glittering drops made a graphic contrast.

A designer jewelry rental listing describes them as clip-on earrings from the Fall 2018 Ready-to-Wear collection, with a chunky black acetate stud and oversized two-rhinestone drops. The classic Saint Laurent marking also sits on the back, and the listing gives the length as 4.1 inches.

As a vintage piece, the earrings now primarily circulate on luxury resale and consignment platforms. This also makes Doja’s Saint Laurent pick a rare archival runway piece.

The “Kiss me More” singer wore the earrings with her in a sleek hairstyle crowned with spiky tufts, so they stayed fully visible. Red lipstick added a bright accent and matched her red platforms from Pleaser that completed the look.

Doja appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Friday, November 6. Here, she spoke about how love, jealousy, and personal growth inspired her new album, “Vie.”

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