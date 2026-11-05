Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves in Plunging Paco Rabanne Dress

Photo Credit: @kimkardashian - Instagram

Kim Kardashian brought a bold vintage look to New York, stepping out in a plunging orange Paco Rabanne haute couture dress that put her curves firmly in the spotlight. The reality star shared the look on Instagram, revealing that she wore the archival design from the label’s Spring/Summer 1996 collection.

Kim Kardashian’s plunging Paco Rabanne dress puts her curves on display

The peach-orange gown featured a plunging neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette. Its standout detail came from an intricate gold-toned lattice that covered the dress from its straps to its floor-length hem.

The embellished framework formed a series of geometric shapes across the bodice, waist, and hips, leaving sections of the orange fabric exposed. As a result, the design created a striking cutout effect without losing its sculptural structure.

The gown’s thin straps continued into the decorative pattern, framing the neckline and extending the gold detailing down the bodice. Meanwhile, the fitted skirt flowed into a floor-length hem, balancing the intricate embellishment with a sleek silhouette. Fans quickly praised the look, with one commenting, “She suits this colour so much!!!!!” Others simply wrote, “looking good” and “Gorgeous dress.”

The appearance also continued Kardashian’s recent interest in the designer’s archive. Last month, she celebrated her birthday in two versions of a Paco Rabanne metal-mesh caftan from the house’s vintage haute couture collection. Those shimmering pieces relied on linked metal discs, offering a very different take on the designer’s signature futuristic glamour.

Kardashian has also worn another archival Rabanne creation for her “Good Morning America” appearance while promoting the second season of Hulu’s “All’s Fair.” That gown came from the Spring 1989 haute couture collection. It featured a one-shouldered top made entirely from metal discs, with a short sleeve and a draped satin skirt.

The vintage designs show how Kardashian continues to revisit Paco Rabanne’s experimental approach to fashion. Whether she chooses a metal-disc construction or a bold orange cutout gown, the archive offers plenty of statement-making pieces.

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