Kim Kardashian Goes Pantless Under Hermes Crocodile Jacket in Sheer Tights

Photo Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian opted to go pantless, pairing sheer tights with a Hermes by Jean Paul Gaultier crocodile jacket for her latest outing. She stepped out in New York City on November 4 with longtime friend Jennifer Lawrence. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star looked absolutely stunning in the bold and edgy ensemble as she stepped out of the car to join Lawrence.

Kim Kardashian struts her stuff pantless in only sheer tights under Hermes by Jean Paul Gaultier jacket

For her night out in New York City with Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian wore an archival Hermès Fall/Winter 2004 crocodile jacket. Designed by Jean Paul Gaultier during his iconic tenure as Creative Director for the fashion house, the jacket was sourced from Arch Couture. Crafted in glossy, dark brown crocodile skin, it had natural scale texturing.

Furthermore, the jacket had a sleek high stand collar and a fitted, zip-up front that created a plunge neckline, while the extra-long sleeves tapered into flared, split cuffs that gracefully covered the wrists. Overall, the outerwear was a masterclass in avant-garde tailoring and silhouette work.

Instead of wearing pants, the SKIMS founder decided to pair the jacket with sheer black tights, elongating her leg line. She completed her ensemble with black pointed-toe heels. Together, the dark tights and the matching footwear created a streamlined vertical line from the waist down.

Kardashian also carried a rich brown crocodile Birkin bag. The accessory added intentional tonal and tactile contrast while continuing the high-fashion, vintage luxury narrative. Additionally, dark sunglasses shielded her eyes from the camera flashes.

She wore her glossy dark hair pin-straight with a center part. Meanwhile, her makeup featured a completely neutral glam, perfect for the nocturnal aesthetic.

On November 2, the mother of four wore a custom Ashi Studio gown to the New York premiere of “All’s Fair” Season 2. The dress, crafted from muted pale gray embossed leather, featured a sheer bodice and plunging neckline. Moreover, layered fringe formed parts of the gown’s skirt that added some beautiful movement.

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