Sofia Vergara’s Strappy Plunging Lace Dress Couldn’t Be More See-Through

Photo Credit: @sofiavergara / Instagram

Sofia Vergara turned up the heat with a daring plunging lace see-through dress during a night out in New York. The actress shared new Instagram photos wearing a plunging lace design that showed off her curves and featured delicate, barely-there straps.

Sofia Vergara leaves little covered in strappy plunging lace dress that is also see-through

Check out Sofia Vergara’s lace dress look here:

Photo Credit: @sofiavergara / Instagram

The figure-hugging dress featured a deep neckline trimmed with intricate lace, while its sheer fabric added a sultry touch. Thin shoulder straps completed the revealing design, giving the look a lingerie-inspired finish. Vergara paired it with a sparkling heart-shaped pendant necklace and wore her long brunette hair loose.

She also shared a selfie with friends, including makeup artist Lorraine Schwartz, during the evening. Vergara captioned the post, “Thank u for the good times NY !! Hasta la vista!!” Fans quickly filled the comments with compliments. “Sofia you look super beautiful,” one admirer wrote. Another called her “Gorgious,” while a third declared, “My Queen.”

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