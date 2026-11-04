Photo Credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber recently commanded attention in a daring latex dress that left little to the imagination. Dressed as Jane Smith for Halloween, she flawlessly embodied an elite assassin leading a secret double life. She channeled Angelina Jolie’s iconic allure, bringing sultry sophistication and lethal charm to the look.

Hailey Bieber stuns in black dress

Take a look at Bieber exuding pure femme fatale energy with her fierce Halloween look:

Bieber turned up the heat in a strapless black latex mini dress styled as a full bondage-inspired look that clung to her figure and offered minimal coverage.

She completed the fierce ensemble with fishnet stockings cinched with a black garter, and sheer mesh elbow-length gloves that added an unexpected edge.

Letting the outfit do all the talking, the Rhode founder kept her glam clean and minimal with soft, dewy makeup, glossy black hair parted to the side and left open, and simple yet striking stud earrings.

The post Hailey Bieber’s Latex Dress Dives Dangerously Low in a Major Skin-Baring Moment appeared first on theFashionSpot.