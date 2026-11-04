Sabrina Carpenter’s Moschino Micro Minidress Gets a Cute Keyhole Cutout

Photo Credit: @sabrinacarpenter / Instagram

Sabrina Carpenteropted for a retro-chic look in a Moschino micro minidress featuring a cute keyhole cutout on the chest. The “Please Please Please” singer shared a series of photos from her Halloween celebrations on Instagram on November 2. She donned several different outfits, including the blue dress in the fifth slide.

Sabrina Carpenter gives Moschino micro minidress a cute little keyhole cutout for Halloween

For Halloween, Sabrina Carpenter wore a custom textured mini dress from Moschino, inspired by a dress from the House’s Spring 2004 collection. Rendered in a striking royal purple hue, the piece featured a high, rounded crew style neckline. A daring keyhole cutout sat at the center of her chest. A single fabric-covered button fastened the cutout at the top collar, introducing a playful peek-a-boo detail that softened the high neckline.

The three-quarter-length sleeves extended down the arm before terminating in plush fur cuffs in a warm cognac-orange shade. These oversized, fluffy cuffs created a bold color-blocked contrast against the deep purple tweed. Moreover, the dress fit snugly through the torso. It nipped in slightly at the waist before tapering into a straight cut micro mini hemline.

The “Espresso” singer wore black sheer tights that elongated her leg line and grounded the vibrant color story of her garment. She paired the dress with Manolo Blahnik Sedaraby d’Orsay Pumps. She carried a bright mustard-yellow Dior Dracula by Bram Stoker Saddle Bag with bold gold-tone hardware. It added a pop of color against her purple ensemble.

The Grammy winner wore her blonde hair in a voluminous, teased flip with side-swept curtain bangs and flared ends that sit gracefully above her shoulders. Crafted in a matching purple shade, these heels featured an open toe and an ornate, glittering oval crystal buckle at the vamp. Meanwhile, her makeup embraced a doll-like aesthetic. It featured wide, defined eyes, sculpted cheekbones, and a matte nude lip.

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