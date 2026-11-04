Lola Tung’s Slinky Coach Leather Dress Hugs Her Curves in All the Right Places

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Lola Tung arrived in a slinky Coach leather dress that hugged her curves at the 2026 CFDA Awards. She attended the star-studded event at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on November 2. She went for edgy architectural sophistication, stepping away from softer red-carpet tropes.

Lola Tung wears a slinky Coach leather dress at the 2026 CFDA Awards

At the CFDA Awards 2026, Lola Tung wore a custom black leather column gown, designed by Stuart Vevers for Coach. The piece drew inspiration from a patchwork leather skirt from the House’s Spring 2027 collection. The upper half featured a sleeveless, high crew-style neckline that fit closely around the collarbone.

Crafted entirely from supple black leather, the fabric featured a gentle satin luster. Rather than absorbing light completely, the subtle sheen made the light catch softly along the curves of her waist and hips, highlighting the garment’s dimensional shape. Further, the dress’s diagonal patchwork construction was its defining feature.

Meticulously placed stitched seams cut across the bodice, waist, and hips at asymmetrical angles. The paneling broke up the solid black leather, giving the dress a structural, puzzle-like aesthetic. From the hips, the dress fell into a sleek, floor-sweeping column skirt that lightly grazed the ground. Her outfit was equally commanding and a statement in modern minimalism.

Styled by Britt McCamey, Tung paired the gown with the black Coach Tabby 26 bag in silver metallic rub-off. On one finger, she wore an ornate, starburst-like crystal ring that branches out over her fingers in delicate silver wires topped with clear beads. Black leather platform open-toe sandals completed her look. The shoes not only provided a slight lift but also maintained the monochromatic palette.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” star wore her long, warm-toned dark brown hair pin-straight with a clean center part. Meanwhile, her makeup featured luminous skin, a sweep of blush, and a warm mauve-rose lip shade.

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