Adriana Lima’s Slinky Donna Karan Dress Plunges All the Way to Her Waist

Photo Credit: Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Adriana Lima knows how to stand out. At the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, the model arrived in a plunging dress that drew attention to its neckline. She chose Donna Karan for the occasion, and the white column gown made a sleek, minimalist statement. A bold black sash created a finishing contrast, turning an understated outfit into a showstopper.

Adriana Lima nearly spills out of dangerously plunging Donna Karan dress at CFDA Fashion Awards

Adriana Lima, 45, attended the CFDA Fashion Awards ceremony on November 2 in a floor-length dress with a plunging neckline. The softly draped fabric of the halter gown skimmed her frame down to the hem, and the model stood tall in a silhouette akin to a Greek goddess.

The halter neckline did most of the talking, as it dropped in a deep V that reached the waist, where a wide black sash was wrapped and knotted into a bow. The short ends fell over the gathered skirt, giving the all-white gown a sharp, graphic contrast to the pale fabric.

Fashion account Celeb Style Radar identified the piece as a vintage Donna Karan from the FW06 runway collection. The original piece on the model features a slimmer black belt with the bow. Meanwhile, another fan account posted photos of her arrival at the awards.

Lima’s styling stayed simple. Her hair was slicked back from the face, and her makeup centered on a soft rose-toned lip and defined brows. She wore dark nail polish, a small stud earring and a ring on her right hand. Black strappy sandals peeked out from beneath the hem of the tall column dress.

The Brazilian model’s Donna Karan connection is professional as well as sartorial. According to a press release, Adriana Lima also fronts the label’s Spring 2026 campaign, “The Edit”, alongside Joan Smalls and Grace Elizabeth. The brand described its vision as “fashion shaped by women, worn with intention, and grounded in timeless design.”

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