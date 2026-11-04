Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Demi Moore is making jaws drop again, thanks to her photos from a recent event. The actress attended the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards in NYC. For the occasion, she slayed in a front-slit denim gown.

Demi Moore’s denim gown combines a structured corset with a revealing front slit

Take a look at the latest photos of Moore’s denim gown, which combines a structured corset with a revealing front slit.

The “Ghost” star’s look from the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards is going viral. Moore donned a GapStudio halter-neck dress designed by Zac Posen. The floor-length piece was made of dark-wash denim, giving the feel of dramatic jeans.

The corset-like bodice featured a line of buttons, with the top unbuttoned to show off the sweetheart neckline. Moreover, the buttoned-up skirt had a front slit, offering a glimpse of her toned legs.

Moore paired the dress with a flap bag by Gap, pointed pumps, and diamond earrings from Hassanzadeh. She styled her wavy hair in a side-swept style and finished the look with light rosy makeup.

The post Demi Moore’s Plunging Gown Has a Front Slit With Major Leg Appeal appeared first on theFashionSpot.