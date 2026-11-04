Adriana Lima’s Dangerously Plunging Gown Pushes the Neckline to the Limit

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Adriana Lima is turning heads again with her appearance from a recent event. The Brazilian model attended the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City. For the occasion, she donned a plunging gown, giving Greek goddess vibes.

Adriana Lima’s floor-length white gown features a daringly plunging neckline

Take a look at the latest photos of Adriana Lima’s floor-length white gown with a plunging neckline:

Lima’s look from the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City is going viral. The model donned a white halter-neck gown by designer Donna Karan. The floor-length piece featured a daringly low plunging neckline. Meanwhile, her waist was cinched by a bold black sash with a knot in the middle.

However, the highlight was the completely backless construction that elevated the boldness factor of the gown. Lima paired the outfit with tiny stud earrings and tied her hair in a sleek ponytail. The 45-year-old opted for minimal face makeup and finished the look with a black manicure.

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